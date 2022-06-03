Image Image Credit Anadolu/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Taiwan earthquake Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Taiwan experienced its most significant earthquake in at least 25 years, claiming nine lives and injuring over 900 individuals. According to Reuters, the 7.2-magnitude quake struck offshore near Hualien, causing widespread damage in the entire region. Tilted buildings and massive landslides could be seen in the aftermath. Weather officials categorized it as "Upper 6" on an intensity scale that ranges from one to seven.

Residents described the quake as exceptionally intense, with some comparing it to the sensation of an imminent collapse. The impact caused disruptions in the area’s transportation systems, including the closure of Taipei's subway. The quake also triggered a tsunami warning for southern Japan and the Philippines before both were lifted.

Efforts to save trapped individuals were hampered by the loss of contact with 50 workers who were said to have been en route to a hotel. Another 80 people were found trapped in a mining area, though it was not made clear if they were inside an actual mine. While inspecting a collapsed building, Taiwan President-elect Lai Ching-te called the ongoing rescue efforts “a top priority.”

While Taiwan's air force reported minor damages to fighter jets, critical infrastructure like power plants and high-speed rail services remained largely unaffected. However, several fabrication plants, including those of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), shut down operations out of an abundance of caution. "To ensure the safety of personnel, some fabs were evacuated according to company procedure," the semiconductor giant said in a statement to Reuters before confirming that employees were eventually able to return to work.

The earthquake's magnitude ranked it as one of the most intense in Taiwan's recent memory, reminiscent of a devastating quake that hit the city of Jiji in 1999. That natural disaster killed about 2,400 people and damaged or destroyed 50,000 buildings. Prior to that, the 1935 Shinchiku-Taichū earthquake -- which was centered in what is now Taichung -- claimed 3,276 lives and injured more than 12,000 residents.