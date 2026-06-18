Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt (L-R) N.O.R.E., Nas, and DJ EFN film an episode of Drink Champs during Nas' "The Lost Tapes 2" release party on July 19, 2019 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The “FROM DRINK TO CHAMPS: NYC TO MIA” playlist curates 52 songs connected to notable “Drink Champs” guests and episodes.

Each track highlights a defining moment from an artist’s catalog that aligns with their appearance on the show.

The selections span New York, Miami, and multiple eras of Hip Hop and R&B featured on the series.

“Drink Champs” is celebrating a wealth of stories, toasts, viral moments, and Hip Hop history with “FROM DRINK TO CHAMPS: NYC TO MIA,” a 52-track Spotify playlist that highlights the show’s reach across generations, regions, and genres.

Hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, the series has long operated as a place where artists can revisit the records, label runs, breakthroughs and personal memories that shaped their careers. The playlist mirrors that spirit by spotlighting former guests alongside songs that still carry cultural weight beyond their original release dates. Some tracks changed the sound of a city. Others marked turning points for labels, movements or eras.

Below are some standout selections from the playlist, broken down by the artist’s connection to “Drink Champs,” the impact of the episode, the song’s cultural importance, and why each record belongs in the anniversary mix.

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1. Lil Wayne – “A Milli”

"Drink Champs" connection: Lil Wayne’s “Drink Champs” episode gave fans a rare longform conversation with one of rap’s most influential figures. During the sit-down, he reflected on his Cash Money history, the business issues he faced during that chapter, and the support JAY-Z offered him during that period.

Episode impact: Wayne showed up as both a superstar and a survivor. His episode moved between legacy, loyalty, business, and personal gratitude without losing the casual, unfiltered tone that makes “Drink Champs” feel different from a standard interview.

Song impact: “A Milli” captured Wayne at the height of his dominance. Built around a sparse, hypnotic beat and a flood of punchlines, the record helped define the late-2000s moment when Wayne’s technical confidence, mixtape momentum, and commercial power all met at once.

Playlist tie-in: As a New Orleans anthem from a former guest whose career helped shift rap’s center of gravity southward, “A Milli” fits the playlist’s larger story of Hip Hop moving from New York foundations into nationwide dominance.

2. DMX – “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem”

"Drink Champs" connection: DMX’s “Drink Champs” appearance became one of the show’s most revisited episodes, especially after his death in 2021. The conversation allowed X to speak with the kind of openness, humor, and emotional honesty that made fans feel connected to him beyond the music.

Episode impact: His sit-down showed why “Drink Champs” works best when it gives legends room to be fully human. DMX’s presence was intense, reflective, and spiritual, which added another layer to a catalog already built on pain, prayer, survival, and raw force.

Song impact: “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” helped turn DMX into one of the defining voices of late-'90s rap. The song’s chant-like hook, Swizz Beatz production, and crew-centered energy made it a literal movement record.

Playlist tie-in: The track represents the kind of record “Drink Champs” was built to celebrate. It stands as an anthem connected to a specific artist, label, sound, and era that still commands respect long after its release.

3. Method Man and Redman – “Da Rockwilder”

"Drink Champs" connection: Method Man’s “Drink Champs” appearances revisited the ’90s, Wu-Tang Clan’s rise, his acting career, and the authenticity that made the group resonate with fans. His presence on the show reflected the balance between legend status and everyday relatability that has defined much of his career.

Episode impact: Meth came across as reflective and grounded, speaking from the perspective of someone who lived through one of Hip Hop’s most important eras. His episode added depth to the Wu-Tang story by connecting the music to friendship, performance, and evolution.

Song impact: “Da Rockwilder” is short, sharp, and built on chemistry. Method Man and Redman turned a two-minute record into one of the most beloved tag-team moments in rap, proving that charisma, timing, and lyrical back-and-forth could be just as memorable as a long verse.

Playlist tie-in: The song fits because “Drink Champs” thrives on similar energy. You have two personalities feeding off each other, stories moving fast, and the room lighting up when the chemistry is right.

4. Fat Joe, Remy Ma, and Terror Squad – “Lean Back”

"Drink Champs" connection: Fat Joe and Remy Ma have both used “Drink Champs” to revisit major chapters in their careers. Joe’s appearances touched on industry relationships, New York rap history, and behind-the-scenes stories, while Remy’s episode dug into her career, women in Hip Hop, battle rap, and public conflicts.

Episode impact: Both artists understand how to tell stories from inside the culture without sanding down the details. Joe brings the veteran connector energy, while Remy brings sharp memory, candor, and a clear sense of her place in the lineage of women who can really rap.

Song impact: Far from just a hit song, “Lean Back” was a takeover for its time. The record turned Terror Squad into a dominant presence, gave Remy Ma a major mainstream look, and delivered one of the decade’s most recognizable club commands.

Playlist tie-in: As a New York crew anthem with Bronx roots, massive commercial reach, and a direct link to two former “Drink Champs” guests, “Lean Back” is exactly the kind of record that makes the playlist feel like a cultural roll call.

5. Rick Ross – “Hustlin’”

"Drink Champs" connection: Rick Ross’ “Drink Champs” sit-downs have given the Miami star room to discuss his moves as a rapper, label boss, and businessman. His conversations with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN connect naturally to the show’s Miami side, especially because Ross’ rise helped redefine the city’s rap presence in the 2000s.

Episode impact: Ross showed up as a mogul with stories, not just an artist promoting a project. His episodes carried the confidence of someone who built a sound, a brand, and a roster while keeping Miami (or Carol City, specifically) at the center of his identity.

Song impact: “Hustlin’” announced Ross with one of the most unforgettable refrains of its era. The record turned street ambition into a luxury-rap mission statement and helped establish the cinematic sound that would follow him throughout his career.

Playlist tie-in: The playlist title says “NYC TO MIA,” and few songs make the Miami side clearer than “Hustlin’.” It brings the city’s ambition, scale, and boss talk directly into the anniversary celebration.

6. Master P – “Make Em' Say Uhh”

"Drink Champs" connection: Master P’s “Drink Champs” episode centered on his No Limit legacy, his business instincts, and the independent blueprint that made him one of Hip Hop’s most important moguls. He gave the show a chance to highlight the executive mind behind one of rap’s most recognizable empires.

Episode impact: P’s episode stood out because it connected music history to ownership, distribution, and long-term strategy. Not just there to discuss records; he laid out how No Limit became a brand, a movement, and a model for artists who wanted control.

Song impact: “Make Em’ Say Uhh” brought No Limit’s tank-heavy aesthetic into the mainstream. The song captured the label’s loud, relentless energy and helped make Southern rap impossible for the industry to ignore.

Playlist tie-in: The record belongs because “Drink Champs” has always been about giving architects their flowers. Master P’s presence on the playlist honors the business side of Hip Hop history as much as the musical one.

7. Keyshia Cole – “Love”

"Drink Champs" connection: Keyshia Cole’s “Drink Champs” episode traced her early music journey, including advice she received from Tupac Shakur, her beginnings as an artist, and the records that helped define her R&B career.

Episode impact: Her appearance gave the show a different kind of emotional register. Cole’s story added vulnerability, memory, and R&B perspective to a platform often centered on rap legends and industry war stories.

Song impact: “Love” became one of Cole’s signature records because of its vocal urgency and emotional directness. It helped define a lane of 2000s R&B where heartbreak, longing, and big vocal moments could feel both personal and communal.

Playlist tie-in: The playlist is not only about bars and street anthems. “Love” makes room for the R&B voices that shaped the same era, the same fans, and the same cultural conversations that “Drink Champs” continues to document.

8. Pusha T and Clipse – “P.O.V.”

"Drink Champs" connection: Pusha T’s “Drink Champs” appearances expanded on his career, his relationships inside the industry, his solo work, and the creative tension surrounding his music. As one half of Clipse, his presence on the playlist also connects back to a Virginia rap lineage that has always moved differently from every other region.

Episode impact: Push showed up with the precision that defines his music. His episodes gave fans more insight into the strategy, relationships, and competitiveness behind one of rap’s most consistent pens.

Song impact: “P.O.V.” represents a more modern chapter in the Clipse story while still carrying the group’s signature focus on cold detail, luxury, tension, and tightly written street rap. It shows how legacy acts can keep going without sounding like they are chasing nostalgia.

Playlist tie-in: Including Clipse gives the playlist a bridge between classic “Drink Champs” storytelling and the current moment. It also widens the map beyond New York and Miami, showing how Virginia’s influence continues to run through Hip Hop production, lyricism, and style.

9. Jadakiss and Styles P – “We Gonna Make It”

"Drink Champs" connection: Jadakiss and Styles P have both appeared in the “Drink Champs” universe, including during the “Quarantine Champs” era with Fat Joe and Lenny S. Both artists later returned for conversations that touched on family, business, Verzuz, longevity, and much more.

Episode impact: Their appearances reinforce why The LOX remain so respected. Jada and Styles bring the kind of credibility that does not need to be over-explained. When they speak on survival, crews, lyrics, or New York rap, it comes from direct experience.

Song impact: “We Gonna Make It” is one of the great resilience records in East Coast rap. With Alchemist’s triumphant production behind them, Jada and Styles turned street pressure into motivation, giving fans a record that still feels like a personal victory lap.

Playlist tie-in: The song fits the anniversary playlist because it captures a core “Drink Champs” theme. Legacy is not only about hits, but also about respect and the stories that keep artists’ names alive.

10. Will Smith – “Miami”

"Drink Champs" connection: Will Smith’s “Drink Champs” episode arrived with major cultural weight, as he discussed the aftermath of the Oscars incident involving Chris Rock, “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” and his broader entertainment legacy.

Episode impact: His appearance showed how far the “Drink Champs” format can stretch. The show was not just revisiting rap nostalgia; it was hosting a global entertainer in a conversation about image, accountability, legacy, and life after one of the most public moments of his career.

Song impact: “Miami” remains one of Will Smith’s most recognizable records and one of the clearest pop-rap tributes to the city. The song helped turn Miami’s nightlife, warmth, and international energy into a mainstream anthem at the end of the ’90s.

Playlist tie-in: As the closing track, “Miami” brings the playlist’s title full circle. It nods to DJ EFN’s home base, the show’s Florida connection, and the city that helped give “Drink Champs” part of its identity outside New York.

More names to keep in rotation

Those selections only cover part of what “FROM DRINK TO CHAMPS: NYC TO MIA” brings together. The full playlist also makes room for New York staples like Nas, AZ, A Tribe Called Quest, Cam’ron, Beanie Sigel and Freeway; West Coast voices including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and Too $hort; Southern favorites from the likes of Juvenile and Trick Daddy; and genre-expanding picks from Erykah Badu, Vybz Kartel, Buju Banton, Wale, ScHoolboy Q, Larry June, Freddie Gibbs, and more. Of course, N.O.R.E. (both solo and as part of Capone-N-Noreaga) and DJ EFN join the mix with bangers of their own.

Stream the full playlist on Spotify and tap into the rest of the artists, records, and cultural moments that helped soundtrack “Drink Champs.”