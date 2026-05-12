Image Image Credit REVOLT Image Alt N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN in promotion of "Drink Champs" Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

“Drink Champs” is marking 10 years and more than 500 episodes with a special episode centered on its audience.

Fans can submit video shoutouts and toasts for a chance to be featured when the special airs June 11 on REVOLT TV and June 13 on YouTube.

N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN launched the platform after moving from satellite radio into podcasting, with a mission to honor pioneers of the culture.

“Drink Champs” is bringing its supporters directly into its latest milestone celebration. The long-running series is marking 10 years and more than 500 episodes, and fans have the opportunity to record a video sharing a shoutout, a toast, and what the show means to them and the culture. Selections from those submissions will be played during a special episode set to air June 11 on REVOLT's television channel and June 13 on its website and YouTube.

Co-founded by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, “Drink Champs” stands as one of the most recognizable interview platforms in Hip Hop media. Since its inception, the range of guests has included heavyweights like Nas, DMX, Snoop Dogg, Alicia Keys, Jadakiss, Issa Rae, and Kanye West, among countless others.

The Queens-hailing N.O.R.E. first broke out as one half of Capone-N-Noreaga before landing solo records like “Superthug,” “Banned from T.V.,” “Nothin’,” and “Oye Mi Canto.” DJ EFN, a Miami-based DJ and record label executive, expanded his skill set across mixtapes, albums, A&R consulting, radio, marketing, promotions, artist management, and film.

How N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN built “Drink Champs”

In an interview with REVOLT, EFN said “Drink Champs” started after N.O.R.E. moved to Miami. The two began doing a weekly satellite radio show together before eventually turning the idea into a podcast. He also explained that the name came from his Crazy Hood crew and a phrase he used to say: “If you can’t handle your liquor, you aren’t a drink champ.” As EFN further explained, the overall mission was to “give flowers to the pioneers and architects of the culture” while they are still here.

Those interested in submitting a video for the anniversary special can do so here. Cheers to another 10 years and 500 more episodes of "Drink Champs!"