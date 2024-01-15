Image Image Credit Cole Burston / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Drake is a huge basketball fan. From supporting the Toronto Raptors to kicking it with players like Kevin Durant, the rapper has had several standout moments in the world of sports.

Today (March 11), Drake posted a photo of himself at the University of Kentucky. He shared a picture inside the Wildcats’ film room with the caption, “Oh hell nah. All my brothers left me.” The next slide of the Instagram carousel included a viral meme of him in the same seat in 2014.

Despite not being on the team, the "Hotline Bling” hitmaker sat in with all the players at the time ahead of their Big Blue Madness event. He also wore the school’s uniform, which made it even funnier. Check out the images below.

In the comment section, one user stated, “The original is a classic. You were so serious.” Meanwhile, NBA player Devin Booker, who was also in the original photo, said, “Man, we left when [you] did!” Another person referenced the meme itself, “Bro thinks he’s on the team.”

Drake has a long history with the University of Kentucky. In 2017, he gave a speech at the Rupp Arena and even offered to throw a free concert. “I was here a long time ago; I think it was 2009 when coach [John Calipari] brought me out here. It was one of the best experiences of my life. This family right here — you’re a special, special group,” the rapper said. “Make some noise for your team this year.”

He continued, “I told [Calipari] that I wanted to come back, and he made it possible for me to be here, so I appreciate you accepting me again, one more time. You know, people ask me, ‘There are so many [March Madnesses] going on and so many different events; why don’t you go anywhere else?’ And I tell them, ‘I’m a Wildcat through and through. And there’s only one Big Blue.’”

On the music side, Drake appeared on 4batz’s “act ii: date @ 8 (remix)” last Friday (March 8). It marked his first guest appearance of the year.