Over the weekend, Drake added to his history of giving concertgoers massive financial gifts. In a clip that began making internet rounds on Sunday (March 3), the OVO star could be seen engaging with a fan during the Kansas City stop of his and J. Cole's "It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What?”

"You said, ‘[Pay] off my mom’s house. Rest in peace.’ Your mom passed away?" he asked the concertgoer after reading a letter to the crowd onstage. "Alright. And you owe... Oh, this is the outstanding balance right here. This is a lot of money right here. But you know what? I'ma pay off your mama’s house for you. I’ma pay out of my pocket. That’s gonna come from me. Rest in peace to your mama. Hold on, wait. Rest in peace to Jennifer Schumer. Rest in peace. I love you."

The "It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What?” — which also boasts Lil Durk as a supporting act — kicked off in February and followed 2023's "It's All A Blur Tour," which saw Drake blessing a wealth of fans throughout. As REVOLT previously reported, he decided to help a fan "flex" on his ex-girlfriend while performing in Miami.

“He said, ‘I spent all my savings buying tickets for me and my ex, but Honestly, Nevermind, it’s really ‘Her Loss.’’ So she ain’t come with you tonight? She ain’t come with you tonight to the Drake show? What the f**k is wrong with her? And you in here just icy with the gold chain and the sunglasses on?”

Drake continued, “Aye, you know what? She’s gonna feel real f**ked up ’cause I’ma give you 50 bands, so you gon’ flex on her tonight. That’s how we doing it tonight, big dog! It’s your night tonight! And I won’t say it how y’all said it, but f**k that young lady.”