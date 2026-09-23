Image Image Credit Simone Joyner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake performs live on stage during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Drake's OVO and WildBrain team up on a made-in-Canada collection celebrating “Degrassi: The Next Generation,” Jimmy Brooks and the franchise’s Toronto roots.

Pieces include a recreated Jimmy Brooks basketball jersey, a Panthers No. 86 football jersey, varsity jackets, sweatsuits, T-shirts and accessories.

The collection launches worldwide online Friday (Sept. 25) at 10 a.m. ET, with select OVO stores in Canada and The Grove in Los Angeles also carrying pieces.

Talk about a full-circle moment! Drake is taking fans back to the halls of Degrassi Community School with a new OVO collection that puts his Jimmy Brooks era front and center.

October’s Very Own and WildBrain have joined forces for the OVO x Degrassi Collection, a made-in-Canada apparel line celebrating the Toronto roots shared by the brand and beloved teen franchise. The drop arrives just ahead of the 25th anniversary of “Degrassi: The Next Generation” in October.

For longtime fans, one piece is bound to bring back memories: a recreation of the basketball jersey worn by Jimmy, the character Drake portrayed on the series from 2001 to 2009, per the press release. There’s also a blue-and-gold Panthers football jersey stamped with No. 86, a nod to the rapper’s 1986 birth year. Varsity jackets, sweatsuits, crewnecks, T-shirts, gym-inspired pieces, a tote and a sports cap round out the collection.

“‘Degrassi’ and OVO share deep Toronto roots, with ties that reach back to Jimmy Brooks and some of the franchise’s most memorable years. Drawing inspiration from the iconic Panthers athletic program, the collection captures the school spirit and athletic tradition that generations of fans have come to associate with ‘Degrassi.’ As we approach the 25th anniversary of ‘Degrassi: The Next Generation’ in October, it feels like the perfect moment to celebrate the franchise’s cultural legacy with this collaboration,” WildBrain executive Ben Peace said in the release.

Drake recently looked back on playing Jimmy Brooks in “Degrassi”

The nostalgic drop comes after Drake revisited one of Jimmy’s most memorable storylines in the 2025 documentary Degrassi: Whatever It Takes. His character’s life changed dramatically after Jimmy was shot at school during the show’s fourth season.

“I didn’t know about the end of ‘Time Stands Still’ until I was in the read-through. Somebody told me to mentally prepare for today’s script, but they didn’t tell me there was going to be a shooting at the school and that it was me,” the ICEMAN hitmaker recalled, according to PEOPLE. “There was shock and sadness. We were holding hands and crying in the read-through. It was dark. It was intense.”

Archival footage in the documentary also showed Drake discussing the preparation that went into portraying Jimmy after the shooting, including spending time with a teen who used a wheelchair. “I think that was why I think that show’s so good, because life is f**ked up and they weren’t afraid to let you know that,” he said. “A lot more went into playing Jimmy after I got shot, for sure. It gave me something to study. It gave me homework.”

The OVO x “Degrassi” collection arrives Sept. 25

Fans ready to channel their inner Degrassi Panther won’t have to wait long. The OVO x Degrassi Collection launches worldwide online Friday (Sept. 25) at 10 a.m. ET. Select OVO stores across Canada will carry the pieces, while U.S. shoppers can find the collection at OVO’s location at The Grove in Los Angeles.