Image Image Credit Carmen Mandato / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Drake attends a game between the Houston Rockets and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Toyota Center on March 16, 2024 in Houston, Texas Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Drake also upgraded Mackenzie and her son Ezequiel from the upper bowl to courtside seats during the game.

Jalen Brunson led the New York Knicks with 31 points, while Landry Shamet scored 24 for the Toronto Raptors.

The Toronto rapper has a history of giving away money and gifts to fans at concerts and special events.

The Toronto Raptors welcomed Drake to the Scotiabank Arena for OVO Night, and although things didn't go as planned on the court, the “Janice STFU” rapper still decided to spoil two lucky fans. On Tuesday (Nov. 17), he gifted a mother and her son a whopping $100,000 during the team's 112-102 loss to the New York Knicks.

According to the NBA, Mackenzie and Ezequiel originally had seats in the upper bowl before Drake upgraded them to courtside. During a timeout, they learned that the Grammy-winning musician was also giving them $100,000. “I am not making up that amount,” a sports commentator said as the mother’s jaw dropped in disbelief. “I think all of us looked to make sure we were hearing it right.”

Take a look below, then continue scrolling to learn more about the Raptors’ game against the Knicks and Drake’s history of surprising fans with generous gifts.

Inside the Toronto Raptors’ 112-102 loss to the New York Knicks during OVO Night

Unfortunately for the Raptors, Tuesday night was their second consecutive loss to the Knicks. Jalen Brunson led New York with a whopping 31 points, with OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns each dropping 16 points. Meanwhile, Landry Shamet held it down as best he could for the Raptors — who are still missing Kawhi Leonard after his knee injury — with 24 points.

In a pregame statement, the Raptors shared that Leonard “has progressed in his strength and conditioning program," adding that another update will come next week. Hopefully, he’ll return sooner rather than later so the team can recover from its 5-9 start to the regular season.

A look back at Drake’s giving away money and gifts to fans over the years

As any Drake fan will tell you, the rapper practically treats giving away money like a hobby. Some might remember that, just months after releasing ICEMAN, he surprised attendees with $500,000 and a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon during his third annual Strong Women, Stronger Drinks event in Toronto.

Over the years, he’s also given away thousands of dollars to fans attending his concerts. During 2025’s “The Anita Max Win Tour,” he gifted $25,000 to a woman holding an “Adonis For President” sign, then gave another $20,000 to a concertgoer whose sign read, “Kiss Me, It’s My Birthday.”