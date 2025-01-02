Image Image Credit Wade Vandervort/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tesla Cybertruck at Las Vegas crime scene Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Thursday (Jan. 2), Donald Trump broke his silence following an explosion involving a Tesla Cybertruck outside his Las Vegas hotel. According to the New York Post, the New Year’s Day (Jan. 1) incident was the act of Army veteran Matthew Livelsberger. The incident resulted in his death and left seven people injured.

On his Truth Social platform, the president-elect criticized U.S. security and justice agencies, stating, “This is what happens when you have OPEN BORDERS with weak, ineffective and virtually nonexistent leadership.” In addition to blaming the DOJ, FBI, and Democrat prosecutors for focusing on attacking him rather than protecting Americans, he blasted the outgoing head of state over what he believes to be the country’s lenient policies. “Joe Biden is the WORST PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF AMERICA. A COMPLETE AND TOTAL DISASTER,” he declared.

Hours earlier in New Orleans, a man police identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar allegedly drove a pickup truck into crowds, killing 15 and injuring several others. Authorities revealed that both vehicles used in these tragedies were electric and rented via Turo, which raised suspicions of a connection. In a press conference, Sheriff Kevin McMahill noted, “Do I think it’s a coincidence? I don’t know. We’re absolutely looking into any [possibilities].”

Investigators disclosed that Livelsberger rented the Cybertruck in Colorado and drove it into Nevada before detonating the explosives. Items found in the truck included fireworks, gas tanks, and camping fuel, with sources suggesting the explosion was likely driver controlled. McMahill suggested the use of a Tesla might have been an intentional message regarding Elon Musk’s ties to Trump.

“The fact this was a Cybertruck really limited the damage,” the sheriff claimed. “It made most of the damage go up rather than out.” Musk echoed this, stating, “Cybertruck is the worst possible choice for a car bomb, as its stainless-steel armor will contain the blast better than any other commercial vehicle.” Musk further explained that Tesla vehicles continuously transmit data, which allowed his team to verify that the explosion wasn’t related to the car’s mechanics. He and his company cooperated with authorities by providing vehicle data and CCTV footage from charging stations nationwide.