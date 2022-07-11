Image Image Credit Alfred Davies/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jet Set nightclub in Dominican Republic Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

A tragic roof collapse at the Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, left at least 124 people dead and more than 150 injured. The disaster occurred just after midnight on Tuesday (April 8) during a live performance by Dominican merengue legend Rubby Pérez. The 69-year-old singer, beloved throughout the country, was among the victims. His death was confirmed by national police, and a tribute posted to his Instagram read that his “music and legacy will live forever in our hearts.”

The collapse, which happened in seconds, triggered an urgent and ongoing search and rescue effort. According to ESPN, 145 people have been pulled from the wreckage thus far, with heavy machinery and specialized rescue teams working around the clock. “As long as they report that there is a missing person, we will be here,” said Juan Manuel Méndez, the country’s emergency operations director, per the New York Post. Authorities have launched an investigation, though the cause remains unknown. A 2023 fire previously damaged part of the nightclub.

President Luis Abinader expressed sorrow over the tragedy, stating, “We deeply regret the tragedy that occurred at the Jet Set nightclub. We have been following the incident minute by minute since it occurred. All relief agencies have provided the necessary assistance and are working tirelessly in the rescue efforts. Our prayers are with the affected families.”

MLB stars Octavio Dotel and Tony Blanco among the victims

The tragedy has deeply affected the Dominican baseball community, claiming the lives of two former Major League Baseball players: Octavio Dotel and Tony Blanco. Dotel, 51, was pulled from the rubble and died en route to the hospital. He spent 15 seasons in the MLB, playing for 13 teams and winning a World Series with the St. Louis Cardinals. The New York Mets, where he began his career, honored him with a moment of silence. “We mourn the passing of Octavio Dotel,” the team said. “Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the tragedy in the Dominican Republic.”

Blanco, 43, played for the Washington Nationals in 2005 and continued his career in Japan and the Dominican Republic. His death was confirmed by the Dominican Ministry of Sports and Recreation, which stated, “His legacy will live on in the history of national baseball.”

Montecristi province Governor Nelsy Milagros Cruz Martinez, sister of MLB All-Star Nelson Cruz, was also among the victims. According to First Lady Raquel Arbaje, the governor called President Abinader shortly after the collapse to report she was trapped. She later died at a hospital. “[Her] legacy of service and love for others will live forever in our hearts,” the Cruz Martinez family said to ABC News.

Pedro Martinez, U.S. officials react to Dominican nightclub collapse

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred issued a statement saying, “[We are] deeply saddened by the passings of Octavio Dotel, Tony Blanco, Nelsy Cruz and all the victims of last night’s tragedy in Santo Domingo. The connection between baseball and the Dominican Republic runs deep, and we are thinking of all the Dominican players and fans across the game today.”

MLB Players Association executive director Tony Clark added, “We grieve for all the victims and send a special message of support to the families of Octavio Dotel and Tony Blanco, who leave an unspeakable void with their passing, and to Nelson Cruz, whose family lost a shining light with the death of his sister, Nelsy.”

Pedro Martinez, a Hall of Famer and Red Sox legend, revealed that some of his family members were still missing in the rubble. “I still have family members that are still in the [rubble] and we don’t know what happened to them,” he said in a clip on his Instagram Stories. “I hope we can all unite and pray … that our families can be found.”

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that one American citizen and several lawful permanent residents were among the dead. “Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones affected by this devastating event,” he said. “The U.S. stands ready to support our Dominican allies amid this difficult time.”