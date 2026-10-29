Image Image Credit Jemal Countess / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Dolores Huerta speaks onstage during the 2026 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2026 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Dolores Huerta, whose decades of organizing helped workers secure better pay, benefits and protections, died at 96.

Huerta co-founded a farmworkers’ union and helped win benefits and bargaining rights.

Her “Sí, se puede!” rallying cry inspired Barack Obama’s “Yes We Can” slogan.

Before Dolores Huerta helped farmworkers demand better treatment, she was a teacher watching their children arrive at school hungry. Changing what happened outside the classroom became her life’s work.

The labor organizer and civil rights activist reportedly died Wednesday (Oct. 28) at 96. Family spokesperson Erik Olvera told The Associated Press that Huerta died of cancer at her Bakersfield, California, home, surrounded by family.

Her advocacy stretched across generations, connecting workers’ pay and protections with women’s equality, immigrant rights and political representation. Even in her 90s, she continued protesting and encouraging others to speak up about injustice, per AP.

How Dolores Huerta helped change farmworkers’ lives

In 1962, Huerta co-founded the National Farm Workers Association with César Chávez. The organization later became the United Farm Workers of America. Through strikes, boycotts and negotiations, she helped secure contracts that brought health coverage and other benefits to agricultural workers. Her organizing also helped build support for California’s landmark law recognizing farmworkers’ collective bargaining rights, the outlet reported.

The New Mexico native marked that movement with a rallying cry: “Sí, se puede!” The phrase carried a belief that people dismissed as powerless could organize their way toward change.

Former President Barack Obama, who adapted the slogan for his own campaign, honored her in a tribute on X. “Dolores Huerta was a hero of mine,” he wrote, crediting her with “helping thousands of migrant laborers working in brutal conditions make their voices heard and demand something better.”

His remembrance also addressed what she endured while advocating for others. “Dolores spent the rest of her life fighting for marginalized communities, even as she herself faced sexism and abuse — including, as she revealed earlier this year, from César Chávez and others within her own movement.” According to AP, Huerta disclosed that Chávez sexually abused her in the 1960s. She feared that speaking publicly would jeopardize the movement’s progress.

The 65-year-old also made sure she received her credit: “She also came up with a pretty good slogan, ‘Si, se puede’ — Yes, we can — that I too often get credit for. But as usual, Dolores got there first.”

Obama, who awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2012, closed with a message of support: “Michelle and I are thinking of Dolores’s family, the people whose lives she changed, and everyone who drew inspiration from her example.”

Dolores Huerta was honored on TIME’s 2026 list of most influential people

Her influence remained visible in 2026. TIME named Huerta to its annual list of the world’s 100 most influential people. On April 23, she accepted a TIME100 Impact Award at the publication’s gala in New York. At 96, she was that year’s oldest TIME100 honoree.

Her acceptance speech challenged the pursuit of wealth and called for greater attention to humanity, service and healing. “Organizing at all levels is critical to make this happen, especially working people,” she said. “Always remember that workers are the foundation of our society and the foundation of our economy.”