Doechii’s highly anticipated collaboration with JT just got a release date. Today (March 22), the self-coined Swamp Princess announced that “Alter Ego” will be coming out on March 29.

She shared some behind-the-scenes footage of what appeared to be the video shoot. In one clip, the Tampa, Florida, native could be seen shooting a shotgun. Other pictures saw the rapper wearing denim hotpants and waterproof boots.

Doechii captioned the carousel, “I accidentally created my own genre with this one… This record doesn’t sound like anything out right now. I’m so excited for y’all to experience this song, this visual and this ERA with me! When they ask you… tell ‘em it’s editorial rap — if Hip Hop and house music had a baby.”

The “Persuasive” hitmaker teased her joint effort with JT in February. During a conversation with the musician for Interview Magazine, Doechii explained, “I didn’t really like it, and I was just sitting one day. I was like, ‘You know who would slide on this? Somebody unexpected.’ There was a lot of names that was thrown out, but I was like, ‘No. JT.’ Because you balance it out.”

Speaking to the City Girls rapper, she added, “It’s something about your essence and your energy. You literally made me re-love this song all over again.”

“Alter Ego” is slated to appear on Doechii’s forthcoming album, which doesn’t have an announced release date or name yet. In 2023, she dropped singles like “What It Is (Block Boy)” featuring Kodak Black, “Universal Swamp Anthem,” “Booty Drop” and “Pacer.”

Her last project, she / her / black b**ch, came out in 2022. It boasted guest appearance from Jst Ray, Rico Nasty and SZA. Standout cuts included “Swamp B**ches” and “This B**ch Matters,” among others. Additionally, the EP marked her first body of work under Top Dawg Entertainment.