Image Image Credit Emilee Chinn / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers looks on during the second half against the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on April 12, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The Milwaukee Bucks finished 32-50 and missed the playoffs during Doc Rivers’ tenure.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s knee injury and contract status factor into the team’s offseason outlook.

The Bucks will begin another coaching search after moving on from Rivers.

It’s been a tough year for Milwaukee Bucks fans, even more so with the team missing out on the playoffs. To make matters worse — or, depending on who you ask, maybe a little better — Doc Rivers is stepping down as head coach.

“I have truly loved my time in Milwaukee,” Rivers shared in a statement Monday (April 13). “Coming back to where I got my start, to a city that has always embraced me, has been a privilege. I am disappointed that things did not turn out the way any of us hoped, but I am deeply grateful for this experience, the relationships built, and [the] unwavering support from our fans and the community.”

According to The Athletic, there are ongoing discussions about Rivers taking on “another role within the organization,” though it seems he may be more interested in taking a break altogether. He joined the Bucks in January 2024 on a massive $40 million contract and still had one season left, but there’s a chance he’ll still be paid out for that final year.

Inside the Milwaukee Bucks' difficult season, from losses to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s injuries

Rivers' departure doesn’t come as much of a surprise, considering how difficult a season the Bucks had. They finished 32-50 and fell 11 games short of the final play-in spot in the Eastern Conference.

To be fair, Milwaukee got off to a relatively good start, but things seemingly fell apart after star player Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a bone bruise and hyperextension in his left knee in March. On top of that, there’s also the question of what comes next, with AP News reporting that the team could either look into trading him or sign him to a four-year, $275 million extension in October.

What comes next for the Milwaukee Bucks after Doc Rivers’ departure

As ESPN’s Shams Charania pointed out, the Bucks will now be looking for their third head coach in the span of three years. Before Rivers, the team fired Adrian Griffin and turned to Joe Prunty as interim coach. There’s only so much talent to go around, but hopefully Milwaukee can find someone who helps get the franchise back on track!