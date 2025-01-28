Image Image Credit Andrew Harnik/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Donald Trump Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The Washington Post revealed that, on Tuesday (Jan. 28), U.S. District Judge Loren AliKhan temporarily halted President Donald Trump’s attempt to impose a broad freeze on government spending. The ruling, which delayed the imposed restrictions until at least Feb. 3, grants public health advocates, nonprofits, and businesses additional time to challenge the new administration's sweeping claims of executive authority over federal funds.

The publication added that critical services faced inexplicable delays or suspensions before the freeze was supposed to take effect. For hours, states struggled to access Medicaid funding, despite White House assurances that the program was not meant to be affected. Meanwhile, preschool centers faced reimbursement issues under Head Start.

Further complicating matters, a web portal used by housing providers to access government voucher and rental assistance funds became inoperative. Federal health and education officials also reported disruptions, which effectively stalled financial support for after-school programs, charter schools, and even the Special Olympics.

As REVOLT previously reported, a collective of Democratic attorneys general announced their intent to sue the Trump administration. “There is no question this policy is reckless, dangerous, illegal, and unconstitutional,” said New York Attorney General Letitia James. “The president does not get to decide which laws to enforce and for whom.”

White House officials defended the freeze by invoking a budgetary power known as impoundment. Trump and his incoming budget chief, Russell Vought, argued that the policy gave them authority to reduce or eliminate spending, even when Congress authorized it. This stance directly challenged a 1974 budget law that limits the president’s ability to delay funds unless specific conditions are met.

Additionally, the Office of Management and Budget issued a memo stating that the spending freeze was not intended to impact essential benefits like Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, or food assistance programs. During a press briefing, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters, “To individuals at home who receive direct assistance from the federal government, you will not be impacted by this federal freeze.” She also claimed that the administration was “analyzing the federal government’s spending, which is exactly what the American people elected Donald Trump to do.”