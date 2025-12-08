Image Image Credit Kevin Sabitus/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Devonta Smith of the Philadelphia Eagles arrives at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Smith’s early influences, including church attire and college dress codes, helped shape his disciplined approach to fashion.

His wardrobe choices reflect a commitment to structure and detail, with a focus on tailoring and coordinated accessories.

Collaborating with longtime stylist Brian Alexander Lunsford, Smith has developed a fashion identity that balances consistency with personal expression.

DeVonta Smith has become one of the NFL’s most consistent style presences because he treats getting dressed like part of the job, not a last-second accessory. His tunnel fits land with the same clarity each week: Sharp silhouettes, intentional choices, and a sense of identity that never gets lost in trends. What makes his approach stand out is that it’s built on repeatable habits and a real understanding of menswear. It’s the kind of approach that shows up in the small stuff people miss, like how pieces are chosen, how looks are finished, and how comfort and confidence get balanced on a travel day.

This list breaks down the key facts behind the look, including the routines that shaped his taste, the collaborators who help execute his vision, and the practical decisions that make his outfits feel uniquely his. If you’ve only clocked the highlights, consider this the blueprint. What could be perceived as mere random flexes are actually the reasons his style reads polished, consistent, and unmistakably Smitty. Think of it as a quick, clean guide you can reference all season — from big moments to the tiny details.

1. Church “Sunday best” was his first runway

In one interview, Smith traced his relationship with dressing up back to growing up in church, where looking put-together was part of the culture. That early routine helped make style feel normal, not extra — more like preparation than performance. It’s something you still see, as even his biggest looks come off intentional, not random.

2. Dress codes trained him for the tunnel

Before the NFL cameras, there were rules. In addition to church, Smith pointed to shirt-and-tie expectations in high school, then Alabama’s suit-and-tie gameday standard under Nick Saban. Instead of fighting it, he leaned in, and by the time he reached Sundays, suiting up off the field already felt like part of the job.

3. He lives in two lanes: suit or sweatsuit

Smith keeps his wardrobe philosophy simple: He’s largely either in a suit or a sweatsuit. That’s not a throwaway preference; it’s a consistent framework that makes his style easy to identify. He’s even mentioned he doesn’t really do jeans like that, which explains why his tunnel looks stay so focused.

4. Fit is the real flex (and he’ll send it back)

He’s flexible on style choices, but not on tailoring. If something doesn’t sit the right way, Smith will have it adjusted until it matches his standard. The goal is a clean, sharp silhouette that looks custom to him because, most of the time, it is. For Smith, “good” isn’t enough if it doesn’t fit correctly.

5. The hidden zipper trick is pure tunnel-engineering

Smith’s suits run so slim that the tailoring can become a practical challenge, like simply getting his foot through the pant leg. The solution: Adding zippers at the bottom of the pants so he can slip them on without sacrificing the tight cut he likes. It’s a perfect example of his style being built, not bought.

6. His longtime stylist link-up started in college

Brian Alexander Lunsford has been Smith’s go-to stylist since his Alabama days, and the relationship began through a trusted connection: Wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins. Smith has emphasized that their similar body types made the partnership click fast — Lunsford understood the exact fit he wanted and helped make consistency easy from the start.

7. The 2020 Heisman look came together in a scramble

One of the moments that put Smith on the broader fashion radar was what he wore around the Heisman Trophy ceremony, and it wasn’t some monthslong rollout. He has described that look as coming together last minute, with a designer named Tom stepping in with options and getting things shipped quickly. Big moment, real-time planning.

8. Primetime changes the assignment

Smith doesn’t treat every game day like it requires the same energy. He’s explained that the time and setting matter. Primetime games are more likely to get a full suit moment, while other days might call for comfort. That flexibility keeps the style authentic: It’s not forced, but it still follows a clear logic tied to the schedule.

9. He has a yearly trench coat tradition

Some guys repeat sneakers. Smith repeats a statement layer. He’s said that every year he picks one trench coat he has to wear, treating it like a seasonal signature rather than a random impulse buy. The point isn’t loud branding; it’s subtle detail work and a piece that anchors a whole look.

10. He obsesses over coordination (down to the bag)

Smith pays attention to the full picture, not just the suit. One of his clearest style principles is that accessories should match the energy of the outfit, including the bag. To him, a suit isn’t something you “half-step” in. That mindset is why his looks read polished: the small details are handled.

11. Hats (and fedoras) are a real part of the formula

Hats aren’t an occasional add-on for Smith — they’re a recurring element. He’s mentioned getting at least one hat made through Lunsford, while also searching online when he wants something specific. And in team coverage of his style, his favorite standout fits are often linked to a fedora, which has become a quiet signature.