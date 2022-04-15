Image Image Credit Vivien Killilea / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Desus Nice Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

After branching off on his own, Desus Nice is calling the shots and crafting a lane specially designed for him. The native New Yorker has guest hosted “The Daily Show,” secured brand deals and much more as he takes his career to new heights and continues showing the world just how incredibly talented he truly is.

In an interview with REVOLT, Desus discussed his TUMS Prop Bites campaign, the five New York commandments all visitors should know, celebrities he gets advice from, whether he’s taking dinner with JAY-Z or $500K, and so much more.

Get into the exclusive chat below.

You recently partnered up with TUMS for their Prop Bites launch. When was the last time you had to use TUMS?

Last time I used TUMS, I went to Dan Sung Sa in Koreatown and the food was super spicy. When I got home, I was going through it. Luckily, I had TUMS, but Dan Sung Sa was great – 72 items on the menu.

As a New York native now living in LA, what were some changes you had to get used to?

The biggest change living in LA, but being a New Yorker, is everything shuts down here at 9 p.m. If you get a dinner reservation at 11:30 p.m., people think you’re crazy. Also, in theory, it shouldn’t be too hard to get to another neighborhood, but going from Echo Park to Silver Lake is basically like going from NYC to LA.

What are the five commandments everyone should know when visiting New York?

Do not walk three people across. We have tall buildings – look at it, get used to it, keep walking. We take the subway because we have to – don’t put it on TikTok. People are really mean, but they're really friendly. I don’t know how that works but when you’re there, you’ll get it. Come to the Bronx! We have Yankee Stadium and the Bronx Zoo. We need more visitors!

You were in the Bronx getting a haircut recently. Have you been able to find a good barber in LA?

You know, I found a good barber in LA, but he’s from New York, which is why he’s a good barber. I do miss the Dominican barbers because they love a razor blade.

There’s a lot of discourse about overpriced haircuts. How much are you willing to pay and do you agree that it’s becoming expensive?

Pricing has gone up, but I’m no longer a regular person, so I pay whatever. However, sometimes, the more you pay your barber, the better the haircut is and you can cut the line!

Are there any hosts or public figures you go to for advice as you navigate the Hollywood space?

Yes, definitely. Shout out to Trevor Noah, who is a really good friend. I would like to also say Gayle King, as I’m always happy to see her and get career advice from her. Drew Barrymore, who is so sweet and I really look forward to working with her in the future. I was able to meet her at the Comedy Cellar and we talked for two hours before I even realized it was her!

If there were only two albums left on Earth, are you grabbing a Drake or Yasiin Bey (f.k.a Mos Def) LP?

If there’s only two albums left on Earth? I’m not grabbing either (laughs). Actually, I’m grabbing a Drake album because if the world’s ending, we need to repopulate. Sorry, Mos Def.

Are you taking dinner with JAY-Z or $500K?

Ooh – JAY-Z dinner just to annoy him. I’d be like, “Does Beyoncé snore?”