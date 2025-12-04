Image Image Credit JB Lacroix / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cedric the Entertainer attends Netflix Presents Russell Simmons 'Def Comdey Jam 25' Special Event on September 10, 2017, in Beverly Hills, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

REVOLT is officially bringing back one of the most influential comedy series ever made. The network announced on Monday (Dec. 1) that “Def Comedy Jam,” the groundbreaking HBO franchise, now airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET — marking the show’s first return to television in years and a new era for the culture-shifting series.

The revival arrives with intention. In a press release, Cedric The Entertainer reflected on what the platform meant to a generation of comics, saying, “‘Def Comedy Jam’ opened the door for so many of us, and forever changed the landscape of the genre. It gave Black comedians the space to tell our stories and jokes exactly the way we wanted.”

REVOLT’s Chief Content Officer Deon Graham echoed that sentiment. “‘Def Comedy Jam’ changed the game and proved how powerful our voices are when presented without filters,” he said. “Bringing it to REVOLT is about protecting the legacy, honoring the architects, and giving a new generation direct access to the truth and energy that shaped the culture. This is history presented with intention.”

The comedians “Def Comedy Jam” helped launch

“Def Comedy Jam” is more than a TV show — it’s a cultural pipeline that introduced the world to artists who would later become household names. Bernie Mac’s iconic "I ain't scared of you motherf**kers" moment still gets quoted today. A young Dave Chappelle refined the sharp, fearless humor that would define his career. Chris Rock, Chris Tucker, Steve Harvey, Mo'Nique, Mike Epps, Adele Givens, D.L. Hughley, Martin Lawrence, Sommore, Sheryl Underwood, Jamie Foxx, John Witherspoon, and Kevin Hart all passed through its stage before becoming global stars.

For many viewers, those early sets weren’t just funny; they were foundational, capturing Black comedy in its purest form: unfiltered, electric, and rooted in real life.

Now, those landmark performances have a permanent home on a network built for the communities that shaped the series in the first place. With its nightly lineup, “Def Comedy Jam” returns to TV the same way people first fell in love with it. Follow the conversation at @revolt and use #DefComedyJamOnREVOLT to join in.