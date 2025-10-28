Image Image Credit Daniel Boczarski / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Maseo, Dave and Posdnuos of De La Soul perform during Riot Fest Chicago 2015 at Douglas Park on September 13, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

De La Soul is one of the greatest Hip Hop groups of all time, and it’s not debatable. The trio of Posdnous, Trugoy the Dove (Dave) and Maseo carved out a space as both innovators and pillars of consistency in a rap business that is fickle on its best of days.

From the genre-breaking debut 3 Feet High and Rising to classics like De La Soul Is Dead and Stakes Is High, the Long Island trio always delivered. While readily recognizable hits like “Me, Myself & I,” “Ring Ring Ring (Ha Ha Hey),” “Stakes Is High,” and “Buddy” are the starters, their nearly three-decade long career means there are plenty of overlooked songs that capture their greatness.

Add to that mix De La’s collabs with their Native Tongue comrades (A Tribe Called Quest, Jungle Brothers, etc.) and venturing into “deep cuts” with De La is on the level of exploring the Grand Canyon. From fav albums cuts, to soundtracks, to b-sides and rarities, here are 11 De La Soul cuts that prove greatness doesn’t always reach the masses or the top of the charts.

1. Fallin’ (with Teenage Fan Club)

There’s something about soundtracks. That’s the easiest way to explain a Scottish alternative rock band, Teenage Fanclub, teaming with a Hip Hop fav like De La Soul, way back in 1994. Well, that was the theme of the Judgment Night film’s soundtrack album, Hip Hop and rock/metal groups collaborating, and “Fallin’” was one of the best of the mash-ups, with a Tom Petty sample assist for the chorus.

2. Watch Out

A forgotten gem in the De La catalog is their sixth album, AOL: Bionix, which was the second project in an uncompleted trilogy. Anchored by a couple of choice samples of Cal Tjader’s “Mood For Milt” and “Cubano Chant,” Plug 1 and Plug 2 sling rhymes back and forth to display that their talents on the mic are still as sharp as ever.

3. Supa Emcees

Stakes Is High is loaded with classic De La singles like the title cut, “Itsoweezee (Hot)” and “The Bizness.” But it’s the album cuts that really make it a true gem and Dove and Pos may be at their best on “Supa Emcees.” Even a quick line from Dove — “Emcees be needing dough while I make bread like Wonder” — prove they’re next level rappers no matter how much more crowded the field gets.

4. I Can’t Call It

If a song doesn’t fit the vibe of an album, you can always throw it on a random soundtrack. That might have been the case with “I Can’t Call It,” which appeared on the High School High soundtrack about a month after the release of the Stakes Is High album. A slow mover but still an addictive groove, the more De La the merrier, no matter where the song resides.

5. Sh.Fe.MC’s (with A Tribe Called Quest)

De La Soul and A Tribe Called Quest together was always a blessing, but it was a rarity. “Sh.Fe.MC’s” was from a radio promo-only release called Clear Lake Audiotorium that gained mythical status because it was so rare and hard to find. But with De La Soul finally getting its catalog onto DSP’s proper, “Sh.Fe.MC’s” with its throwback chorus and earworm rhythm is readily available for even casual De La fans to enjoy.

6. Lovely How I Let My Mind Float (with Biz Markie)

The late Biz Markie repped Long Island heavy so of course he collaborated with fellow Strong Island reppers De La Soul. “Lovely How I Let My Mind Float” was recorded during the making of Buhloone Mindstate but only made it onto a b-side (of the “Ego Trippin’ (Part Two)” single) upon its initial release. But it land on the 30th anniversary edition of the album, so more people can hear Biz Mark’s standout, freestyle-flavored verse.

7. En Focus (with Dres and Shortie No Mass)

At just 48 minutes long, Buhloone Mindstate is one of the shortest De La Soul albums, but it packs plenty of punch. “En Focus” is an uptempo number that includes some vocal assistance from Dres of the Black Sheep — yep, they’re Native Tongue, too — as well as Shortie No Mass, another De La collaborator you wish you heard more from.

8. Feels Good Inc. (with Gorillaz)

Don’t feel bad if “Feel Good Inc.” slipped under your radar. They’re a British virtual animated band after all. But those are real flesh and blood vocals from Trugoy the Dove, which made him instrumental in making the song such a massive hit that it won a Grammy for Best Pop Collaboration in 2006.

9. Oodles Of O’s

Before his untimely passing, Dave said if he could create a video for one of their songs that never got the visual treatment it would be “Oodles Of O’s.” The vibe of the first proper song on their De La Soul Is Dead sophomore album is about buttery flows, and words ending in “oh.” This song is art, and Dave got a posthumous video, too.

10. D.A.I.S.Y. Age

The Daisy Age imagery was marketing gold for Tommy Boy Records but De La Soul quickly became tired of it. It stood for Da Inner Sound Y’all, and the wordplay display on “D.A.I.S.Y. Age” from their 3 Feet High and Rising debut confirmed there was nothing sweet or soft about Paragraph President Pos and Dove’s bars.

11. Days of Our Lives (with Common)

People usually point to “The Bizness” when they think of Common and De La Soul. But “Days of Our Lives” from The Grind Date is lyrical perfection. Dave, Pos and Com Sense spit bars about becoming vets in a Hip Hop game by sticking to their principles and being rewarded for that dedication.