D’Wayne Wiggins, a founding member of the iconic trio Tony! Toni! Toné!, has passed away after a private battle with bladder cancer. He was 64. NBC Bay Area reported the news on Friday (March 7), with his family confirming his passing in a social media statement.

“With broken hearts, we share with you that our beloved D’Wayne passed away this morning surrounded by family and loved ones,” read the Instagram announcement. “Over the past year, he has been privately and courageously battling bladder cancer. Through this fight, he remained committed and present for his family, his music, his fans and his community.” The message continued by calling Wiggins’ life “incomparable,” adding, “His music and service impacted millions around the world, including in his hometown of Oakland, California.”

A private battle comes to light

The announcement arrived after growing concern about Wiggins’ health on social media, which prompted a post from the R&B collective that addressed his condition and urged supporters to respect his privacy. “We wanted to share that D’Wayne Wiggins is experiencing medical complications,” they wrote on Wednesday (March 5). “He is working through it one day at a time.” The message, signed by the Wiggins family, also expressed gratitude for the outpouring of prayers and concern.

A legacy that shaped R&B

As a core member of Tony! Toni! Toné!, Wiggins helped create timeless hits like “Feels Good,” “Anniversary,” and “It Never Rains (In Southern California),” shaping the sound of late ‘80s and ‘90s R&B. Beyond the group, he mentored and produced for artists such as Destiny’s Child and Alicia Keys while remaining a pillar in the Bay Area music scene.

Despite his illness, Wiggins stayed devoted to his craft and community. His influence as a musician, songwriter and producer left a lasting impact, with his music continuing to inspire new generations. REVOLT extends our deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans during this difficult time.