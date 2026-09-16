Image Image Credit Stephanie Augello / Contributor via Getty Images, Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images, and Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Coi Leray at NYLON Nights held at Capitale on September 11, 2026 in New York, New York, Rapper Latto performs on stage during the 2026 ESSENCE Festival of Culture at Caesars Superdome on July 03, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana, andBrooklyn Nikole attend the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Coi Leray said she and Brooklyn Nikole had a behind-the-scenes fight in 2023 over Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor" lyric.

Leray said becoming a mother influenced her decision to put her pride aside and reach out to Latto.

When asked about collaborating with Latto, Leray responded, “I think so, if she’s open to it.”

Coi Leray said she and Latto’s sister, Brooklyn Nikole, got into a fight following the tension surrounding “Put It On Da Floor.” On Wednesday’s (Sept. 16) episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” the COI artist detailed their altercation and how she later extended an olive branch to Big Mama.

About an hour and a half into their sit-down, Lee brought up several tweets from April 2023 that showed Leray responding to Latto’s “Smokin' on that gas, blunt big as Coi Leray” line on the aforementioned record, followed by her suggesting they fight. The two-time Grammy nominee then revealed that “something happened behind the scenes that went too far,” which turned out to be a scuffle between her and Brooklyn.

Inside Coi Leray and Brooklyn Nikole’s behind-the-scenes fight

Explaining that she “didn’t appreciate” people thinking they could get away with certain things, Leray said, “One thing led to another, and me and Brooklyn fought behind the scenes. It was a whole thing. A whole fist fight. I done refractured my knee and everything.”

“We didn’t get to the ground. Nobody got nobody to the ground. One thing about me: I can fight,” she added. “We ran up on each other… I felt like she had to defend her sister, and me, I was defending myself. Again, Latto dropped a bar that I felt like crossed the line.”

According to Leray, Nikole — who had an entourage with her at the time — threw the first swing, though it never connected because security intervened. Hilariously enough, the “No More Parties” hitmaker said she fired her security detail that very same day.

Why Coi Leray decided to squash her beef with Latto

Leray eventually decided to squash her beef with Latto, albeit a bit reluctantly. “I really put my pride aside. I really didn’t want to be the first person [to reach out],” she told Lee. “I felt like I shouldn’t have, but then it got to a point where I’m like, ‘No, like, it don’t hurt to just be the bigger person.’ Like, it is what it is at the end of the day.”

The New Jersey-raised rapper went on to share that she wanted to “start over after having a baby.” She notably welcomed Miyoco, whose father is Trippie Redd, in June 2025, meaning Leray and Latto seemingly worked things out sometime between then and now (and in a funny coincidence, the Georgia Peach also patched things up with Ice Spice last year).

Coi Leray says she’d be open to working with Latto in the future

Image Image Credit Stephanie Augello / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Coi Leray at NYLON Nights held at Capitale on September 11, 2026 in New York, New York Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

With their beef behind them, a collaboration between the two musicians doesn’t seem all that far-fetched. Lee asked whether Leray could see herself making a song with Latto, to which she responded, “I think so, if she’s open to it.” Fingers crossed that eventually happens, though either way, it’s good to know the superstars are on better terms.