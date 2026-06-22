Image Image Credit Leon Bennett / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Clive Davis attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman & Monte Lipman on January 31, 2026 in Los Angeles, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Clive Davis died at 94, with his longtime representative confirming he passed away peacefully at his Manhattan home.

Over a career spanning more than 50 years, Davis helped lead Columbia, Arista, and J Records while mentoring major artists like Whitney Houston and Alicia Keys.

In a past interview with REVOLT, Davis stressed the importance of protecting and elevating powerful R&B voices in an evolving music landscape.

Grammy-winning music executive and producer Clive Davis has died at the age of 94.

On Monday (June 22), his longtime rep Aliza Rabinoff confirmed that he “passed away peacefully from age-related illness” inside his home in New York City, per Rolling Stone. She added that he was “surrounded by his family and loved ones.”

Davis’ career was nothing short of extraordinary. He helped steer Columbia, Arista, J Records, and, most recently, Sony Music Entertainment as chief creative officer in a direction few others could have imagined. Across more than 50 years in the music business, he nurtured artists — many of whom would go on to become icons — including Whitney Houston, Alicia Keys, Earth, Wind & Fire, and Jennifer Hudson, to name a few.

The legendary hitmaker dealt with a number of health issues over the past several years, including an upper respiratory issue that hospitalized him in New York City in May. He was released a few days later, with a rep sharing he was “in good spirits and happy to be recuperating at home” at the time.

Image Image Credit Arturo Holmes / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Clive Davis attends the "Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere" Red Carpet during the 63rd New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on September 28, 2025 in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Clive Davis’ family remembers him as a music legend and loving father

Taking to social media shortly after his death, Davis’ family remembered him as a “music legend whose vision, instincts, and relentless pursuit of excellence shaped the soundtrack of countless lives.” In a statement posted to Instagram, they wrote, “He discovered, mentored, and championed the greatest artists in modern music history, leaving an indelible mark on culture that will endure for generations.”

His family continued, “To his family, Clive was Dad and Granddaddy, the steady presence at the center of our lives, the source of wisdom, strength, encouragement, and unconditional love. No matter how extraordinary his professional accomplishments, he never lost sight of what mattered most: the people he loved.” Take a look below.

Before he died, Clive Davis told REVOLT why great R&B voices still matter

Years before his passing, REVOLT had the honor of speaking with Davis at 2017’s Pre-Grammy Gala. During the conversation, he discussed why the next generation of great R&B voices deserved to be heard, among other topics.

“One of my missions is to make sure that the great voices [are] heard and get the reaction that I know it will,” Davis, who was joined by Maxwell, told us. “We need the next Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Luther Vandross. What I’m concerned about is that the great R&B singers, who have so affected our lives, are being disenfranchised by urban mainstream radio… Music is broader than that, and sometimes you can go too far in just giving the audience what they’re currently listening to.”

REVOLT sends its deepest condolences to Davis’ family, friends, and everyone whose life was touched by his work. May he rest in peace.