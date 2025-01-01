Image Image Credit Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Clipse Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Clipse has been masterfully rolling out their new album, Let God Sort Em Out, for weeks ahead of its July 11 release date. Today (June 30), eager fans anticipating the unleashing of lyrical vendettas finally learned the project’s full track list and guest features. And the Thornton brothers did not disappoint.

Produced entirely by Pharrell Williams, the album clocks in at just under 45 minutes. It’s Clipse’s first full-length project since 2009’s Til the Casket Drops, making this a long-awaited reunion for Pusha T and Malice. Fans got their first taste with “Ace Trumpets,” the lead single and track five on the album. See full track list below:

1. “The Birds Don’t Sing” feat. John Legend and Voices of Fire

2. “Chains & Whips” feat. Kendrick Lamar

3. “P.O.V.” feat. Tyler, The Creator

4. “So Be It Pt. II”

5. “Ace Trumpets”

6. “All Things Considered” feat. The-Dream and Pharrell

7. “M.T.B.T.T.F.”

8. “E.B.I.T.D.A.” feat. Pharrell

9. “F.I.C.O.” feat. Stove God Cooks

10. “Inglorious B**tards” feat. Ab-Liva

11. “So Far Ahead” feat. Pharrell

12. “Let God Sort Em Out/Chandeliers” feat. Nas

13. “By The Grace Of God” feat. Pharrell

Social media users got a chance to hear a snippet of Nas’ verse when LeBron James teased the track in a since-deleted Instagram Story post earlier this month. Countless others have since heard a preview of Lamar's feature, where he rapped, “I’m not the candidate to vibe with/ I don’t f**k with the kumbaya s**t/ All that talent must be God sent.”

According to Pusha T, the Compton legend’s bars were at the center of a major career shakeup that led the duo to leave Def Jam’s roster. “They wanted me to ask Kendrick to censor his verse, which of course I was never going to do,“ he told GQ. “And then they wanted me to take the record off.” He and his brother did not budge. Instead, they worked out a reported nine-figure agreement to sever ties as a group. Pusha T also ended his run as a solo act on the label.

From Lamar’s uncensored bars to Nas’ Illmatic offerings, Let God Sort Em Out is on track to be one of Hip Hop’s defining moments in 2025. July 11 can’t come soon enough!