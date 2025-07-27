Image Image Credit Nic Antaya/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Claressa Shields Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Claressa Shields retains her undisputed heavyweight crown after defeating Lani Daniels in Detroit.

Shields’ promoter confirmed a $15 million offer is in escrow for a potential superfight with Laila Ali.

The matchup is being framed as a generational clash between the GWOAT and the daughter of the GOAT.

Claressa Shields once again proved she’s in a league of her own. On Saturday (July 26), the undefeated boxing icon dismantled New Zealand’s Lani Daniels over 10 rounds at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena, retaining her undisputed heavyweight crown in front of more than 15,000 roaring hometown fans. With scorecards reading 100-90, 99-91, and 99-91, it was another dominant showing for Shields, who now holds a 17-0 record, including three knockouts.

Daniels entered the fight on a seven-bout win streak but struggled to keep up with Shields’ speed, ring IQ, and relentless pressure. Her early strategy — circling and backpedaling — drew criticism from fans and fellow fighters, including Shakur Stevenson and Devin Haney. Stevenson posted, “What in the Tom and Jerry” on X, referencing Daniels’ evasive footwork. Haney co-signed with a laughing emoji. Despite going the distance, Daniels had few answers for the champion’s body shots, sharp counters, and closing flurries.

After the bout, Daniels took to Instagram to reflect on the loss with a mix of gratitude and humor, thanking her team and celebrating her Māori heritage. The highlight reel she posted — set to Britney Spears’ “Sometimes” — embraced the moment in her own unique way. Shields, never one to miss a beat, slid into the comments with a short message. “You need help,” she wrote. “Great sharing the ring with you.” The comment, presumed to be lighthearted, became an instant post-fight talking point across social media.

Claressa Shields wants Laila Ali for next superfight

With another win behind her, Shields is setting her sights on a high-stakes bout that could define an era: a long-rumored showdown with retired star Laila Ali. According to promoter Dmitry Salita, a $15 million offer has already been put in escrow in hopes of convincing the 47-year-old daughter of Muhammad Ali to come out of retirement.

“A matchup with Laila Ali would be the daughter of the GOAT vs. the GWOAT — two generational icons whose stories transcend boxing,” Salita told Sky Sports.

Muhammad Ali’s former wife, Khalilah Camacho-Ali, added fuel to the fire by telling reporters, “Laila needs to stay in the kitchen.” At Shields’ post-fight press conference, Camacho-Ali doubled down and later told USA TODAY, “She’s not as good as Claressa. She doesn’t have that bulldog attitude.”

Shields embraced the commentary with a grin: “Thank you. I am trying to whoop Laila Ali’s a**.”