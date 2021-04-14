Image Image Credit Paras Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cissy Houston Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Monday (Oct. 7), it was revealed that R&B and gospel legend Cissy Houston, the mother of Whitney Houston, passed away at the age of 91. According to PEOPLE, a source stated that the family was “devastated” and “taking it hard” following news of her death. “They’re getting through, but it is very difficult right now,” the insider reportedly said.

The publication also shared a message from Cissy's daughter-in-law, Pat Houston. “Our hearts are filled with pain and sadness. We [lost] the matriarch of our family,” she expressed. “Mother Cissy has been a strong and towering figure in our lives. A woman of deep faith and conviction, who cared greatly about family, ministry, and community. Her more than seven-decade career in music and entertainment will remain at the forefront of our hearts.”

Pat continued, “Her contributions to popular music and culture are unparalleled. We are blessed and grateful that God allowed her to spend so many years with us and we are thankful for all the many valuable life lessons that she taught us. May she rest in peace, alongside her daughter, Whitney, and granddaughter Bobbi Kristina, and other cherished family members.”

Additionally, former son-in-law Bobby Brown and his wife, Alicia Etheredge-Brown, sent “love and blessings to the Houston family on this great loss.” “May she rest in peace and power,” the couple added.

In a 2013 interview with PEOPLE, Cissy lamented over the loss of daughter Whitney, who died in 2012 from accidental drowning. “I think I was a great mother, and I still do wonder if I could have saved her somehow. I think why not? Why wouldn't I wonder that? I still want her to be here,” she said. “Yes, I wish I could have saved her. I'm sorry she had to die alone and in that kind of condition or predicament. It really made me very sad, and it hurt me.” Bobbi Kristina died in 2015 due to similarly tragic circumstances.