Image Image Credit Gabe Ginsberg / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt (L-R) Damson Idris, Thuso Mbedu, and Amandla Stenberg promote the upcoming film "Children of Blood and Bone" at the Paramount Pictures presentation at The Dolby Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of Cinema United, on April 16, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The trailer introduces the world of Orïsha and outlines the story’s central conflict.

The cast includes Thuso Mbedu, Damson Idris, Amandla Stenberg, Viola Davis, Idris Elba, and more, with Ayra Starr making her feature debut.

Children of Blood and Bone will be released in theaters on Jan. 15, 2027.

After years of development, the first trailer for Children of Blood and Bone has been revealed. On Tuesday (July 28), Paramount Pictures shared the first extended look at the film adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi's bestselling fantasy novel, introducing audiences to the world of Orïsha.

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, the film follows Zélie Adebola, a young woman who embarks on a mission to restore magic after a ruthless monarchy eradicates those with supernatural abilities. The trailer showcases the kingdom's sweeping landscapes, large-scale battles, and magical powers while teasing the conflict between those seeking to reclaim magic and the royal family determined to suppress it.

Thuso Mbedu stars as Zélie alongside Tosin Cole as her brother, Tzain, Amandla Stenberg as Princess Amari, and Damson Idris as Prince Inan. The cast also includes Viola Davis, Idris Elba, Regina King, Cynthia Erivo, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Lashana Lynch, and singer Ayra Starr, who makes her feature film debut.

Adeyemi's debut novel — the first installment in the Legacy of Orïsha trilogy — was released in 2018 and became a New York Times bestseller. Inspired by West African mythology and Yoruba culture, the book received widespread acclaim and was translated into dozens of languages after its release.

Film rights were initially acquired by Fox 2000 before passing through the hands of Disney and Lucasfilm. Paramount Pictures secured the rights in 2022, and production took place in South Africa and the Canary Islands.

What the Children of Blood and Bone trailer reveals about Orïsha

The nearly three-minute preview takes viewers through a variety of different moments, including the death of Zélie's mother at the hands of King Saran and much more. A special mix of Beyoncé's RENAISSANCE standout "ENERGY" can be heard through the action and suspense.

Children of Blood and Bone is scheduled to open in theaters on Jan. 15, 2027. You can check out some behind-the-scenes footage of the film below.