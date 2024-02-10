Image Image Credit Torben Christensen/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt André 3000 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Monday (Oct. 28), André 3000 made his latest musical contribution with an unconventional track titled “Something Is Happening And I May Not Fully Understand But I’m Happy To Stand For The Understanding.” The 26-minute offering was taken from Red Hot Org’s TRAИƧA: Selects, an EP supporting transgender awareness. Sade Adu, Sam Smith, Beverly Glenn-Copeland, Lauren Auder, and more appeared on the five-song effort. In November, the songs will also land on a 46-track TRAИƧA compilation.

“Something Is Happening...” brings the same vibes as André's debut solo LP, New Blue Sun. Unlike the full-length ambient jazz release, however, the new single incorporated what sounds like the Outkast member's inaudible vocals near the end.

New Blue Sun was released back in 2023 with eight songs, the most notable of which was the opener, “I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a ‘Rap’ Album but This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time.” The project debuted within the top 40 of the Billboard 200.

As REVOLT previously reported, André spoke to GQ about experimenting outside of Hip Hop. It turned out to be a natural transition for the Atlanta veteran, who hadn't been able to write rhymes like he used to.

“Even now, people think, ‘Oh, man, he’s just sitting on raps, or he’s just holding these raps hostage.’ I ain’t got no raps like that,” he explained. “It feels inauthentic for me to rap because I don’t have anything to talk about in that way. I’m 48 years old. Not to say that age is a thing that dictates what you rap about, but in a way it does. And things that happen in my life, like, what are you talking about? ... My goal is, I wanna connect. I’m not talking about nothing I can’t connect with. It’s no use.”