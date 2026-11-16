Image Image Credit Rosalind O'Connor / NBC via Getty Images Image Alt Chance the Rapper poses backstage at "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Aug. 3, 2026. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Chance the Rapper shared a Halloween photo featuring a pumpkin painted on the expectant mother's belly, calling it “Hayli’s first Halloween costume.”

The artist did not disclose his newborn's birth date or publicly identify her mom.

He shares daughters Kensli, 11, and Marli, 7, with Kirsten Corley, whom he divorced in January 2025.

Chance the Rapper has another little lady in his life!

On Sunday (Nov. 15), the Chicago native introduced his newborn daughter, Hayli, to the world through a series of Instagram photos. The post included a look inside the hospital, where the baby's mother was pictured holding her, along with a few moments from the pregnancy. “Welcome to the world, Hayli,” he wrote. “Mom [and] dad love you. God is with you.”

One photo showed Chance resting his hand on the expectant woman's belly, while another captured some holiday fun. The rapper painted a carved pumpkin design on her stomach, calling it “Hayli’s first Halloween costume.” Fans also got a glimpse of the preparations ahead of the arrival.

The Grammy-winning artist did not reveal when Hayli was born or identify her mother in the announcement.

The newest addition makes Chance a proud father of three girls. He also shares daughters Kensli Bennett, 11, and Marli Grace Bennett, 7, with his ex-wife, Kirsten Corley. The former couple married in 2019 before announcing their separation in April 2024. Their divorce was finalized in January 2025.

Fatherhood has always been part of the rapper’s music. Songs such as “Family Matters,” “May I Have This Dance (Remix)” and his 2017 collaboration with DJ Khaled, “I Love You So Much,” reflect his experiences as a parent.

Why is Chance the Rapper considering a stage name change?

While his family is growing, Chance has also been reconsidering something he's carried throughout his career: his stage name.

During an appearance on Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday's “Tea Time” podcast, the 33-year-old revealed that he's had thoughts about dropping “Chance” and performing simply as “The Rapper.” He also explained how people have encouraged him over the years to do the opposite and remove "the Rapper" because he does more than that, but he still wants everything he does to be attributed back to the genre. “I want to carry rap the same way that rap has carried me through life,” he said.

For the Acid Rap hitmaker, the possible change comes down to his connection with Hip Hop and his love for writing. “It’s something I’ve been thinking about a lot. I just really love the art form. I really love words. I think the greatest rappers, like myself, are etymologists and linguists at heart, people that really just love language,” he shared.

He also reflected on how much he's revealed about himself through music and why he's now more interested in focusing on the craft itself. “I give a lot of vulnerability and looks into my life and what’s going on in my life, relationships... just my whole self sometimes, and I don’t love that as much now as I love just working within the genre,” he explained.

It's unclear whether Chance will follow through with the name change, but there's already plenty happening in his life outside of music.