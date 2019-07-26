Image Image Credit Noam Galai / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Chance the Rapper Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Chance the Rapper has a message for fans who have long waited for him to release his sophomore album, Star Line Gallery: “I’ll be ready to go.” The cryptic update was delivered on Sunday (April 21) in a tweet along with a two-minute video montage of clips seemingly from studio sessions, performance rehearsals, trips and miscellaneous life moments.

Some of the cameos seen in the clip included Vic Mensa, T-Pain, Lil Wayne, Lil Yachty, Jermaine Dupri and Jazze Pha. The final scene was a black screen with “Star Line” typed out. The entire visual was set to an acapella track of Chance aptly singing, “Light on your toes, keep it right, steady, ready to go/ Which way, who knows which way we’ll go, but we ready to go/ I’ll keep it light, you already know, keep it right, steady, ready who knows.”

Some followers have already declared the project “album of the millennium,” despite the release date remaining a mystery. In last year’s interview with “Audacy Check In,” the “No Problem” artist said that the album is “one of my proudest projects in terms of writing and artistic vision.” He also added that there’s “an immense amount of work to be done with it.” In a December Instagram Live session, he teased that his followers could expect its arrival sometime this spring.

His debut LP, The Big Day, came in 2019 after three successful mixtapes, 10 Day, Acid Rap, which celebrated its 10-year anniversary in 2023, and Coloring Book. The body of work included a number of features from Nicki Minaj, SWV, Pretty Vee, Lil Durk, Shawn Mendes, Gucci Mane and Megan Thee Stallion, to name a few.

At the top of the year, he drummed up more excitement for Star Line Gallery when he returned with “I Will Be Your (Black Star Line Freestyle).” It is unclear if the previously released tracks “The Heart & The Tongue,” “Child of God” and “The Highs & The Lows” will still be included on the track list. Regardless, proof that his fans are ready to hear whatever he has to offer is evident by the response to today’s obscure update.