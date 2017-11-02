Image Image Credit Jemal Countess/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt James Earl Jones Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Monday (Sept. 9), it was confirmed by Variety that James Earl Jones passed away in his New York residence at the age of 93. Known for his extensive work in theater, film, and voice acting, the Mississippi-born actor earned EGOT status and a lifetime of distinctions and awards throughout his illustrious career. Some of his biggest roles included Darth Vader in the Star Wars saga, Mufasa in The Lion King, and King Jaffe Joffer in Coming to America. Jones also made a profound impact on Broadway via productions like “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” “Driving Miss Daisy,” and “You Can't Take It With You.”

Immediately after news of his death hit the internet, entertainment peers and fans alike hopped on social media to pay their respects. "Thank you, dear James Earl Jones, for everything," tweeted Rustin star Colman Domingo. "A master of our craft. We stand on your shoulders. Rest now. You gave us your best." From her Instagram page, Academy Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer wrote, "I’m incredibly saddened to learn of James Earl Jones’ passing today. Legendary doesn’t even begin to describe his iconic roles and impact on cinema forever. His voice and talent will be remembered always. Sending love to his family, friends, and countless fans in all the galaxies, far, far away."

Others, including Star Wars creator George Lucas and Disney CEO Bob Iger, shared messages through the companies they oversee. "For nearly half a century, he was Darth Vader, but the secret to it all is he was a beautiful human being," said Lucas in a statement shared by the aforementioned franchise, as well as adjacent entities Lucasfilm and Industrial Light & Magic. "He gave depth, sincerity, and meaning to all his roles, amongst the most important being a devoted husband to [late wife Cecilia "Ceci" Hart] and dad to [Flynn Earl Jones]."

Check out plenty of other remarks below. REVOLT sends condolences to James Earl Jones' family and loved ones.