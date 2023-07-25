Image Image Credit David Talukdar/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Gavel Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Today (March 21), Carlee Russell pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a fabricated kidnapping incident that sparked a nationwide search during the summer of 2023. According to AL.com, Russell admitted guilt to two misdemeanor counts -- false reporting to law enforcement and falsely reporting an incident. Despite facing two six-month sentences, Judge David Carpenter opted for a yearlong probation, stating, "It would be a waste of government resources to put you in jail." Russell also received 100 hours of community service and was ordered to repay over $17,000 in restitution.

As REVOLT previously reported, the incident unfolded when Russell, a nursing student, called 911 and claimed to have seen a child on an interstate near Hoover, Alabama. Following her call, she vanished. Police soon discovered her abandoned car and personal belongings. After almost 48 hours, Russell reappeared at her residence and told officials she’d been kidnapped before managing an escape.

It wasn't long after her return when authorities announced that they couldn't corroborate her story, which was filled with inconsistencies and evidence leading to deception. It was then revealed that Russell's phone contained searches related to Amber Alerts, travel tickets, and Taken, a film about abduction. Eventually, she confessed to lying about the entire story and was placed under arrest.

In a statement through her attorney, Russell expressed remorse for her actions and shared a message of regret to all parties involved. “My client apologizes for her actions to the community, the volunteers who were searching for her, to the Hoover Police Department and other agencies, as well as to her friends and family,” Emory Anthony stated days before Russell was taken into custody and formally charged.

Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis added, "This story opened wounds for families whose loved ones really were victims of kidnapping -- some of which even helped organize searches in hopes that they could help Carlee’s family not experience the pain and suffering that they felt when their loved ones did not return home."