Image Image Credit Jason Koerner / Contributor via Getty Images and Mark Blinch / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Cam'ron visits SiriusXM Studios on December 03, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida and Drake smiles during the game between the Toronto Raptors and the Sacramento Kings during the first half of their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on November 2, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Cam’ron revealed that Drake is currently his top choice for a future “Talk With Flee” appearance.

He said he would want to discuss recent events in Drake’s career, including "all the stuff that transpired over the last couple of years.”

New episodes of “Talk With Flee” air Tuesdays via REVOLT's linear broadcast, with streaming available the next day.

Cam’ron has his sights set on interviewing more high-profile guests for “Talk With Flee,” particularly one of the greatest rappers of all time. During the latest episode, titled “Hot sauce on the Catfish,” the Harlem native explained why Drake is “at the top” of his wish list. Having already welcomed J. Cole on the show last month, it would be the perfect follow-up.

“Right now, I would like to interview Drake,” Cam’ron answered when asked about his dream guest. Freekey Zekey then interjected, “You heard that, Drake?” The Purple Haze artist then mentioned that the “Hotline Bling” hitmaker has a “new album coming out,” referring to Iceman.

What Cam’ron hopes to cover in a potential Drake interview

“I think that all the stuff that transpired over the last couple of years… That’s why I want to interview him, to see how he feels about it,” Cam added. Of course, the “stuff” in question likely includes the Kendrick Lamar feud that dominated all our timelines in 2024 and well into 2025, along with the friends and peers who seemingly turned their backs on Drake during that time, as the Dipset alum later mentioned.

Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rapper Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Shortly after, Cam’ron explained how, despite all the setbacks, Drake is still one of the most in-demand artists in the world. “Drake [is] still selling shows out, whether it was in America or overseas,” he shared. “I want to get his opinion on it without indulging too hard because we know Drake’s a super-duper competitor as well.”

“I want to ask him, ‘Do you feel betrayed by anybody?’” Killa went on to say. “Anybody I interview, I ask them, ‘Is there anything you don’t want to talk about?’ because I don’t want nobody to talk about no s**t they don’t want to talk about.”

He concluded, “I think Drake, for the culture, would be a really, really dope interview, so that’s at the top of my list.” Now that Cam’ron’s put that wish into the universe, hopefully we’ll see the two icons sit down together soon. With Iceman expected to drop before 2026 wraps up, maybe we’ll get that conversation sooner rather than later!

Where and when to watch Cam’ron’s “Talk With Flee”

Fans will be happy to know that Cam’ron is back with even more hilarious commentary this week. Viewers can tune into the linear broadcast every Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET, followed by the episode hitting the REVOLT website and YouTube channel on Wednesdays at 5 p.m. ET.