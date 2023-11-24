Image Image Credit Screenshot from Busta Rhymes' "OK" video Image Alt Busta Rhymes Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Today (March 1), Busta Rhymes unveiled a new visual for “OK,” a collaboration with Young Thug. Produced by Cool & Dre and Lovi, the track was anchored by the artists' boastful chorus about getting to the money by any means.

"Gotta go to a lil' accountant, Pickin' up $100,000, and I want it all cash, try to put it all in my pocket/ And it's all sauce, never hang around no p**sies, I'm 'bout to turn down that p**sy, I'm 'bout to announce that p**sy/ Movin', I been gettin' to this money, a lot of n**gas with me and they hungry/ Do this s**t for everyone that love me ‘til we f**kin' up the planet and the country"

The accompanying clip began by showing a CGI-animated version of Thug somewhere in a snowy landscape with a pack of wolves. Busta, who co-directed the video with Gaudens Zulu, then made his appearance sitting on a throne in the clouds with lions. The Flipmode alum could also be spotted alongside dancers in a red tinted environment that looks somewhat inspired by The Black Panther's Ancestral Plane.

"OK" is the latest single from Busta's 11th studio LP, BLOCKBUSTA, which was executive produced by Pharrell Williams, Timbaland and Swizz Beatz. The project consists of 19 songs with a wealth of additional assists from Quavo, BIA, Coi Leray, DaBaby, T-Pain, Chris Brown, Shenseea, Giggs, Kodak Black and more.

This month, Busta will embark on his "BLOCKBUSTA Tour," which will touch down in several cities throughout North America. As REVOLT previously reported, Spliff Star and DJ Scratchator are confirmed as supporting acts with other guests set to surprise concertgoers on select dates.

Check out the visual for Busta Rhymes and Young Thug's "OK" single below.