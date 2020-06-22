Image Image Credit James Gilbert / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Bubba Wallace Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

William Darrell “Bubba” Wallace wants all eyes on him as he begins to swerve into the victory lane. Wallace, 31, is currently ranked eighth in the NASCAR Cup Series following his third-place win during the March 30 race at Martinsville Speedway. The 23XI Racing competitor is undoubtedly one of the most prominent fixtures on the racetrack and the only Black Cup driver.

His representation in the motorsport comes six decades after Wendell Scott made history as the first Black NASCAR racer in 1961. In an April 2 appearance on “The Breakfast Club,” Wallace shared that he bears a “responsibility there to carry myself the right way but also show that I’m here to stay and make a name for myself as well.” Though decades have passed since Scott dominated the speedway lanes and progress has been made regarding racing’s diversity, the Alabama native noted that he still faces barriers, namely as it pertains to sponsors.

The battle is one that tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams also faced as they transcended the predominantly white sport’s ranks. Wallace admitted he doesn’t see color and tries to remain neutral, though he is aware that his successes are celebrated by all, especially young Black drivers following in his tracks. The question is, do sponsors understand his worth? “We look at the sport and the personalities that you have inside our sport, and there’s a select few, and I feel like I’m near the top of the list of just being personable and likable despite all the [bulls**t] that goes on. ... I try to be super relatable to everybody I meet and make a lasting impression,” he said.

Moreover, he mentioned that, “to eventually have the investments come in, the funding come in, it seemed like nothing we ever did would work, and for whatever reason that is, it was what it was, but it never stopped me from pursuing what I wanted to do and fighting hard. You know, now I look at the people that potentially said, ‘No, we’re good,’ and just laugh ‘cause we’re in a good spot now.” Wallace recently partnered with Robinhood, a financial services platform making stock investments accessible for all, proving to naysayers that he is, in fact, bankable.

Bubba Wallace is taking over the wheel as he steers to revolutionize NASCAR racing

When asked what has impeded the association from growing in popularity, Wallace placed the onus on himself. “I need to win. There you go. I think that’s the easiest way to go by. I need to win,” the six-time total Craftsman Truck Series winner said. “I mean, golf didn’t really change too, too much, but Tiger [Woods] was dominant and created a lot of buzz. But I’ve only had two wins in my eight years in being in the cup, so to me that’s unacceptable. The way that we’ve been performing this year, [the] last two races finishing third, [I’m] two spots away from doing just that. So, I’ll take full responsibility in helping [with] that,” he added.

Bubba Wallace’s legacy as an activist is equally as legendary as his racing stats

On June 10, 2020, NASCAR announced that the Confederate flag was banned from its properties and events. The company said the antiquated emblem of Southern heritage's presence “runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry. Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special,” in a released statement. The announcement came days after Wallace openly said there was no place for the Confederate emblem in the sport. “No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race,” he told CNN in 2020 as the nation grappled with the unjust cop killing of George Floyd.

As he spoke with “The Breakfast Club” about the feat, he said, “I think we all came together, you know, as one, as in unison, and I think that’s all you could ask for in sports. But for the ones that necessarily didn’t want it banned, they never came forward or showed their displeasure. So, I can honestly say the sport has been way better without it.”

Salute to Bubba Wallace.