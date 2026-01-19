Image Image Credit Rich Lam / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Brittney Griner #42 of the Atlanta Dream smiles during WNBA action against the Seattle Storm at Rogers Arena on August 15, 2025 in Vancouver, Canada. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Zennjet provides legal and medical support for travelers carrying prescription medications, including medical cannabis.

The platform offers destination-specific drug law guidance and emergency assistance.

Brittney Griner’s detainment shaped the company’s mission to prevent similar legal issues for others.

Brittney Griner has turned one of the darkest chapters of her life into something that could help protect other travelers from going through the same nightmare.

The WNBA star recently became founder of Zennjet, an insured travel membership service built for people who travel with prescription medications, especially controlled substances like medical cannabis prescribed by a licensed physician. The goal is simple: help members stay prepared, stay informed, and have support ready if something goes wrong in another country where laws may look completely different than they do at home.

According to the company’s website, members can access vetted legal counsel, translation services, medical assistance abroad, repatriation support, and a 24/7 global emergency line. The company also offers destination-specific risk reports and a centralized database with legal guidance for travelers carrying prescriptions — including benzodiazepines, opioids, and medicinal cannabis.

In a December 2025 interview with USA Today, Griner made it clear that her mission is rooted in making sure other people don’t feel alone or unprotected while traveling. “I never want anybody to go through what I went through. I'm aware that I'm very blessed and very lucky to have an agency team, my wife, and everybody behind me,” she said. “I want people to be able to be aware, informed, and to know where they're going, where they're traveling.”

What happened to Brittney Griner in Russia?

Zennjet is tied directly to what happened to Griner in 2022, when she was detained in Russia for drug possession after border agents found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage. Though the substance was legal in parts of the U.S., it was banned in Russia, and she was sentenced to prison. The Atlanta Dream player served 10 months before being released as part of a prisoner exchange.

Griner described how quickly her situation became overwhelming once she was detained. “They take you, detain you, they literally will strip you of everything you have and all communication is gone. So, for me it was. It was a very scary moment," she told USA Today. “They're talking to me in Russian. I don't speak Russian. There's no translator. They go grab this lady from the duty-free store to ... translate for me, who is not a translator. She works at the duty-free store."

Now, the Houston native is taking those hard lessons and turning them into real-life travel guidance that could save someone else from a devastating mistake. One of Zennjet’s biggest selling points is peace of mind for travelers who rely on medication to function, but don’t always know how strictly it may be treated at the border. “The rules may seem clear, but local authorities can interpret them in different ways. If you are going to travel with meds, a Zennjet membership gives you priceless peace of mind,” Griner said in a statement on the company’s site.

Zennjet also highlights support services like legal advice, help replacing prescriptions if they’re lost, stolen, or confiscated, and even medical evacuation options depending on the membership tier. The company notes that memberships are available for international travel and domestic trips more than 150 miles from home, and they’re open to all nationalities — a reach that reflects how seriously Griner is taking this mission.