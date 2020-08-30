Image Image Credit Stephen Zenner/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Sir Maejor Page Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

As reported by FOX 5 Atlanta on Friday (Oct. 4), Tyree Conyers-Page, also known by his moniker Sir Maejor Page, was sentenced to 42 months in prison for wire fraud and money laundering. After a six-day trial in April, the former head of Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta (BLMGA) was found guilty of misappropriating donation funds for personal use.

The case began in April 2020 when the FBI received complaints about Sir Maejor's misrepresentation as a BLM leader. An investigation revealed that he established BLMGA as a nonprofit organization capable of receiving donations. While the organization's bank account showed minimal activity before 2020, donations surged following George Floyd's death and reached over $460,000 between June and August 2020.

Despite claiming the funds were used for movement-related purposes, authorities claimed that Sir Maejor spent the money on personal expenses, including furniture, entertainment, luxury goods, and a $112,000 house in Toledo, OH. While he attempted to justify some personal spending as a "reasonable salary," he admitted that he never consulted with the organization about compensation.

Before his latest conviction, Sir Maejor had a controversial history. He faced multiple charges in Georgia for impersonating law enforcement officers between 2014 and 2016, including incidents where he was found wearing police uniforms and carrying weapons. After these incidents, he separated from the original Black Lives Matter of Atlanta and formed BLMGA.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Sir Maejor is the adopted nephew of Minnesota Supreme Court Justice and former NFL great Alan Page, who is from Canton, OH. Alan Page’s sister is Twila Page, a child advocate from Toledo, OH, who adopted six children – including a 2-year-old Sir Maejor. Additionally, Sir Maejor's background includes an unsuccessful bid for a position on the Atlanta City Council in 2016 and minor acting roles in television shows like "American Horror Story" and "Constantine."