Image Image Credit Amanda Edwards / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Alex Trebek Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Former longtime “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek is the talk of Twitter’s Black Delegation as a resurfaced interview clip has people re-establishing his honorary status as a Black man. Trebek, who passed away at the age of 80 in November 2020, was of Canadian and Ukrainian descent, but during the 1980s, he was easily confused as being African American.

This weekend, hilarious tweets commenting on a 2018 Fox News interview have again shed light on that time in his life. The gameshow icon rehashed how his support of the United Negro College Fund led to the racial mix-up.

“They came to me and asked if I would be willing to appear on their telethon, and I said, 'Of course.' I went to do the program, and I ran into Gregory Hines, the dancer. Somebody came up to me afterwards, and they say, ‘I saw you and your brother talking a few minutes ago.’ Now, keep in mind [that], at this stage in my career, I had the afro, I had the mustache, and a very dark tan. I’m out there in the Afro-American community as a ‘brother,’” he explained with smile and slight raise of his fist.

Responses to the footage have been all over the place and chock-full of comical quips, such as one person suggesting, “The gag is Alex Trebek has some Black in him somewhere,” along with photos of a younger and then somewhat racially ambiguous-presenting Trebek with his afro and mustache.

“Look, Alex Trebek made the home church’s prayer list back when he was sick. A brother indeed,” wrote one user. Another person joked, “Alex Trebek looking like Stedman’s older brother [laugh out loud],” while sharing side-by-side images of the two men. A fourth person commented, “I’ll be honest, I would be curious to see a ‘Finding Your Roots’ episode with Alex Trebek ‘cause he looks like my Uncle Red.”

The “Jeopardy!” icon took over hosting duties in 1984 and remained the face of the gameshow until his passing. His last pre-recorded episode aired in January 2021.