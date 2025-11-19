Image Image Credit Big Event Media/Contributor via Getty Images, Gilbert Flores/Contributor via Getty Images, and Arnold Jerocki/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Colin Kaepernick, Keyshia Cole, and Jamie Foxx Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Adoption has shaped the early lives of many public figures across sports, entertainment, and activism. Their stories reflect a broad range of childhood circumstances, including foster care placement, parental loss, and environments affected by instability. For each individual, adoption created a new setting that provided structure and long-term opportunities that influenced their personal development and future careers.

These experiences also highlight the varied ways families form within Black communities. Some were adopted as infants, while others were taken in by relatives, grandparents, or long-term caregivers who assumed parental responsibilities. In several cases, adoption followed periods of foster care or temporary living arrangements, demonstrating how different forms of family support can emerge during moments of need. Although the public often focuses on these individuals’ later achievements, understanding their early backgrounds offers clearer insight into the circumstances that shaped their upbringing.

The list below centers on confirmed cases of legal adoption or formally documented adoptive guardianship. This distinction is important, as certain well-known figures are frequently associated with adoption but do not meet the criteria. For example, Michael Oher was reportedly not adopted by the Tuohy family; he was placed under a conservatorship, a legal arrangement that granted the family decision-making authority without establishing an adoptive relationship. Similarly, Jimmy Butler, often cited in discussions about adoption, was never legally adopted. During high school, he lived with the family of a friend, the Leslies, who provided housing and support, but no adoption took place.

All-in-all, this collection presents clear and accurate summaries of the adoption backgrounds of prominent Black celebrities and the role these early transitions played in shaping their lives. Check them out below.

1. Keyshia Cole

Image Image Credit Steve Jennings/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Keyshia Cole Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Keyshia Cole entered foster care at age two due to her mother’s struggles with addiction and her father’s absence. She was later adopted by family friends Leon and Yvonne Cole, who provided a stable home environment where she began developing her interest in music.

2. Jamie Foxx

Image Image Credit Image Alt Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Born Eric Marlon Bishop, Jamie Foxx was adopted at seven months by Mark and Estelle Marie Talley. His biological parents were not involved in his upbringing, and his grandparents played the central role in supporting his childhood in Terrell, Texas.

3. Colin Kaepernick

Image Image Credit Theo Wargo/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Colin Kaepernick Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Colin Kaepernick was adopted at five weeks old by Rick and Teresa Kaepernick. His biological mother was 19 at the time, and his biological father was absent. Raised in a supportive environment, he grew up as the youngest child in his adoptive family.

4. Gary Coleman

Image Image Credit Enos Solomon/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Gary Coleman Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Gary Coleman was adopted at four days old by Edmonia Sue and W.G. Coleman after being born to a homeless woman in Illinois. His adoptive parents supported him through ongoing medical needs and early health complications, providing stability throughout his childhood.

5. Nicole Richie

Image Image Credit Frazer Harrison/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Nicole Ritchie Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Nicole Richie was taken in by Lionel Richie and Brenda Harvey at age four and legally adopted at age nine. Her biological parents, who were friends of the Richies, faced financial difficulty and agreed to the arrangement to give her long-term support.

6. Keegan-Michael Key

Image Image Credit Theo Wargo/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Keegan-Michael Key Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Keegan-Michael Key was adopted as an infant by Michael Key and Patricia Walsh. He grew up knowing he was adopted and later reconnected with his biological mother in his twenties, learning more about his background and discovering he had multiple siblings.

7. Darryl “DMC” McDaniels

Image Image Credit David Becker/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Darryl “DMC” McDaniels Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Darryl McDaniels was adopted at one month old by Byford and Banna McDaniels. He did not learn of his adoption until age 35 while working on his autobiography. The discovery prompted him to reconnect with his birth mother and understand the circumstances of his early life.

8. Tommy Davidson

Image Image Credit Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tommy Davidson Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Tommy Davidson was abandoned at 18 months and later found by Barbara Davidson, who brought him to a hospital and eventually adopted him with her husband. He grew up in a supportive household after surviving early medical complications and severe neglect.

9. Simone Biles

Image Image Credit Pablo Cuadra/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Simone Biles Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Simone Biles entered foster care at age three due to her biological parents’ struggles with substance abuse. She and her younger sister were adopted at age six by their maternal grandparents, Ron and Nellie Biles, who provided a stable home where her gymnastics training began.

10. Michaela DePrince

Image Image Credit Bryan Bedder/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Michaela DePrince Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Michaela DePrince was orphaned in Sierra Leone during childhood and placed in an orphanage, where she faced discrimination due to vitiligo. She was adopted at age four by Elaine and Charles DePrince, who brought her to the United States and supported her early ballet training.

11. Daunte Culpepper

Image Image Credit Sporting News Archive/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Daunte Culpepper Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Daunte Culpepper was adopted shortly after birth by Emma Lewis Culpepper, a correctional facility employee who previously raised foster children. His biological mother, who was incarcerated as a teenager, placed him for adoption due to her circumstances at the time.