According to The New York Times, a Manhattan jury found Bishop Lamor Whitehead guilty of wire fraud, attempted wire fraud, and attempted extortion on Monday (March 11). Prosecutors claimed that the Brooklyn religious leader falsified documents in an attempt to secure loans, scammed members of his congregation, and abused his friendship with Mayor Eric Adams for personal gain. Whitehead is scheduled to be sentenced on July 1 and could face decades in prison.

Earlier today (March 12), the embattled leader -- who preached at the Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries in Canarsie -- took to Instagram to share a positive message in light of his legal issues. "The story isn't over. It's just a new chapter," he wrote. "Stay tuned. God is still God. They can all laugh now and talk. After this, Jesus will still get the glory. Stay tuned for this new chapter called truth and vindication!"

Whitehead then hopped on a livestream to speak directly to his followers. "I want y'all to understand that God is still God," he began. "The enemy wants you to give up on God. Right? And I'm not gonna do that." He then stated he was innocent and the FBI wanted him to become an informant, which he said he emphatically refused to do. As his lawyer, Dawn Florio, stated to the media post-trial, Whitehead assured viewers that he would soon file an appeal.

As REVOLT previously reported, the eccentric pastor and his wife were robbed in the middle of a church service back in 2022. "You have to lead your sheep and you have to protect your sheep. When I [saw] the armed men come in, it was specifically for me. It was specifically for me, and of course my wife," he explained at that time. "I told everybody get down. Everybody just get down. I didn’t know if they wanted to shoot the church up or if they were just coming for a robbery."