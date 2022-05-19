Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Khary Lazarre-White, Ai-jen Poo, Billy Porter, and Jason C. Warwin Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The 19th Annual Voices Gala, hosted by The Brotherhood Sister Sol (BroSis), took place last Thursday (May 9) at the renowned Ziegfeld Ballroom in Manhattan, NY. The event honored notable figures who made significant contributions to social justice and youth empowerment. Award-winning actor and singer Billy Porter received the June Jordan Clarion Call Award for his unwavering support of LGBTQ+ rights. Trailblazing activist Ai-jen Poo was presented with the Bayard Rustin Award for her dedication to advancing the rights of domestic workers and promoting gender equity in the workplace.

Hosted by noted comedian, writer, and producer Hasan Minhaj, the gala brought together over 600 guests, including local politicians, celebrities, and community leaders, to support BroSis’ transformative mission. The evening featured heartfelt reflections and spoken word performances by youth members and alumni, all of whom showcased their achievements, inspiring messages, and more. The event was a resounding success, with BroSis raising $1.9 million to support its life-changing programs.

Voices is BroSis’ signature annual benefit that highlights its commitment to nurturing critical thinking skills in the youth. This event celebrates advocacy and empowerment, allowing supporters to witness BroSis’ efforts in equipping young leaders with the tools and mentorship needed to make a positive impact in their communities. Through Voices, BroSis continues to be a beacon of hope and opportunity for adolescents striving to create a more just and equitable society.

Founded in 1994 by Khary Lazarre-White and Jason Warwin, BroSis stands as a leading organization in social justice, educating, training, and organizing to challenge inequality and promote opportunities for minorities. "Through unconditional love, around-the-clock support, and wraparound programming, we make space for Black and Latinx young people to examine their roots, define their stories and awaken their agency," the company further explained on its official website.

Check out more about BroSis and the Voice gala here.