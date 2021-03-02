Image Image Credit Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Bianca Belair and Montez Ford Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The EST of WWE and her man are showcasing Black love, wrestling and everything in between during their journey to WrestleMania in the reality series "Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez."

According to Hulu, the series will show an “exciting peek into the personal lives of WWE’s hottest couple. Bianca Belair and Montez Ford’s road to WrestleMania is a wild ride, as Montez continues his ascent and Bianca fights to hold on to her title. With the support of their tight-knit group of friends, family and fellow superstars, the dynamic duo somehow always manages to pull off the impossible.”

In a conversation with REVOLT, the couple discusses taking a leap of faith, Belair’s accomplishment of gracing the new WWE 2K24 video game as the first African American woman on its cover, and whether they foresee themselves working together in the ring. Get into the exclusive chat below.

Montez, you’ve expressed hopes to become a singles WWE champion. Have you discussed this with Angelo Dawkins and are you nervous about taking that leap of faith?

Montez Ford: I haven’t discussed it with Angelo as of yet because by us being a tag team we focus on the mission at hand, but he knows I've been watching this forever, and I've had a dream of being a WWE champion before we got together, and seeing my family and friends embrace me — being happy about it. It’s something we foresee in the future for both of us.

The road to WrestleMania begins now. What would be an ideal match you would love to have this year and what’s your overall dream WrestleMania match?

Bianca Belair: Overall dream WrestleMania match would be me against Charlotte Flair. We’re at a time in the division where women can start having WrestleMania matches aside from title matches and it can be a meaningful one. My goal is to hopefully win this year’s Royal Rumble and go up against either Iyo Sky and win my championship back or against Rhea Ripley, whether it’s by myself or [in a] team with Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits, and take down The Judgement Day all together.

MF: That brings me to my ideal WrestleMania match this year. I would like to face The Judgement Day for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. It’s been three years since we held championship gold and what better way to do it than to have my wife, Bianca Belair, win the Royal Rumble, choose Rhea Ripley, and go against them? It’s already set up in a way. Overall, I would love to face either The Rock or Shawn Michaels for my dream match.

Bianca, fans would love to see you go up against Jacqueline Moore or Jazz.

BB: So, funny enough, those two were the first [wrestlers] I started watching when I first started watching WWE and those were the first two names I was told to watch. They are so inspirational, and it would be very cool to face them, too.

Is there a chance that you two will work a program together or become a stable alongside Angelo Dawkins?

BB: Whew, I already get enough [of] Angelo Dawkins as it is in my life (laughs). My husband is in a tag team and Dawkins is always there -- the brother I never asked for (laughs) -- and he’s family. I think one day it could definitely happen but right now, I know they both are focused on teaming up with Bobby Lashley to go up against The Judgement Day, and I’m focused on going after my title, but we both want that in the future. I just know I would never fight over my man because I’m not fighting for something that’s already mine. It’s 2024 ladies — we are not fighting over men; we’re fighting for titles (laughs).

Do you prefer being a face (good guy) or heel (bad guy), and why?

MF: I’ve tried both sides and one side didn’t work out for me (laughs). [Belair] doesn’t believe this, but I feel I have a natural knack for people not to like me, so I would say heel. You’re able to be a bit more rebellious and you don’t care about particular opinions. I will say being a babyface is a bit better because you’re able to be an inspiration or someone’s motivation. You’re a superhero, and you look up to the superheroes you’re watching as you’re growing up.

BB: I would say a face, too, because it puts a purpose to what I do and it’s a bit more impactful to me. Being a heel is a bit more fun because you can have a bit more attitude and it’s easier to have people you don't like. I like both, but babyface is more impactful to me.

Which in-ring competitor pushes you to your limit and has made you an even stronger wrestler?

BB: Becky Lynch.

MF: The Usos.

What do you think it is that keeps your love strong?

MF: Love and communication.

BB: Friendship because he’s my best friend.

Gracing the cover of the upcoming WWE 2K24 video game is a huge feat. What was your initial reaction and how has this achievement impacted you, Bianca?

BB: There were so many emotions. When I first found out, I had to ask about three times, but Montez predicted this would happen years ago, and while I doubted it every year, this year I was in shock. It’s a huge accomplishment to share the cover with Rhea Ripley; we’re the first two females [to] have graced the covers of a [WWE 2K] video game and the first time an African American woman has graced the cover, so it’s great to add history to it. It’s cemented in my legacy that I am a history maker -- and to see representation... To see [myself] with my bamboo earrings on while gracing the cover means everything to me and it’s very special.

You are flying nonstop for different shows — what are two essentials you each need?

BB: My phone and my wallet.

MF: Shoes and underwear.

When you have kids, do you want them to soar in the same paths as you both and become wrestlers?

BB: I will support whatever they want to do. If they want to be a wrestler, then cool or if it’s the clarinet, cool. Whatever they want to do.