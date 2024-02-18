Image Image Credit Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Beyoncé Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

With the recent launch of her brand Cécred, Beyoncé has been speaking a lot about hair. Ahead of her cover story for CR Fashion Book, the publication shared an excerpt of their interview today (March 1), where the music icon discussed one of her biggest regrets in that arena.

“One of my hair nightmares was at the 2001 Grammys. It was the year Destiny’s Child won our first Grammy,” she stated. “I took bleach that was made for bleaching eyebrows and put it in the front of my hair because I was too impatient to wait on the color.”

“You did WHAT, Bey?? I know Mama Tina [Knowles] was pissed,” wrote one fan in the comment section of the Instagram post. Another person stated, “And B looked phenomenal at the 2001 Grammys.”

Notably, Destiny’s Child took home several awards, including one for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals for “Say My Name.” At the ceremony, Kelly Rowland, Beyoncé and Michelle Williams wore coordinated looks made of green lace and gold sequins embellished all over.

Elsewhere in the CR Fashion Book excerpt, Tina Knowles opened up about one of her unpleasant hair moments. She told the magazine, “My first regret is letting Beyoncé’s father cut my hair. I remember two weeks after we got married, I wanted a short haircut. I did the initial cut but wanted him to assist with the clippers. Soon after, I noticed some bald spots.”

Another highlight from the upcoming interview was Beyoncé sharing her favorite comfort look and getting around covertly despite her superstar status. “When I’m not dressed for an appearance, and I’m training or hustling, my go-to outfit is a black hoodie and black sweatpants,” she said. “I enjoy consciously wearing the same black hoodie. On a good day, I can sneak into Target unnoticed.”