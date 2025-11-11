Image Image Credit Sydney Foster/REVOLT Image Alt Bet on Black season 5 judges and contestants pose for a photo Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The journey from idea to impact is never linear. On Season 5 of “Bet on Black,” the advisors pulled from lived experience to show what it takes to build with intention. Here are the big takeaways and why each one matters for any entrepreneur who is serious about growth.

Ryan Wilson’s founder gems

Belief comes first, and patience keeps the build steady because real businesses take time. The co-founder and CEO of The Gathering Spot centers community as currency, with the customer as the brand’s first love. The right people matter, from day-one teammates to aligned investors who share the mission. Above all, visible conviction becomes the magnet for customers, partners, and fans.

1. Believe in your vision more than anyone else

If you are not the most committed believer in your idea, no one else will be. That belief fuels resilience when progress feels slow, deals fall through, or the market shifts. It sets the tone for the team, gives investors confidence, and sustains momentum when progress is slow.

“You have to believe in this more than anyone. It's you, right? It's not anybody else. You have to believe in this more than anybody else. As long as you keep that at the center of what is going to be a process. Businesses don't happen overnight.”

2. Treat community like currency

Businesses grow when people feel a sense of belonging. Center the customers who make your brand possible. Community lowers acquisition costs, boosts retention, and supplies real-time feedback that sharpens product fit.

“Community is currency. More than anything, what has made our business possible is the community of people that call the business home. We would be absolutely nothing without them. You can never forget that. Your first love has to be your customer.”

3. Choose your people with care

Aligned teammates and backers create momentum and credibility, and open doors a solo founder cannot.

“Having the right folks around you changes everything. It really does. I'm very grateful to still be in the fight every day with the same people that I started with. Yeah, but these folks [investors] as well, right? The folks that have invested in us have done so because they know that more than anything, like, this is what we do, right?”

4. Lead with conviction

Visible belief becomes a magnet for customers, capital, and champions. It turns attention into traction.

“The belief that they see that you have, that you're the best person in the world to be building what you're building, never lose that. That's what's going to attract customers. And so, it's going to attract investors. It's going to attract fans… of what you're doing. You've got to keep that spirit no matter what's happening.”

Baron Davis’ founder gems

The former NBA player keeps the focus on movement, discipline, and authenticity. When a play is not working, pivot fast, test, learn, and return when timing improves. Instinct leads, research confirms, and a trusted circle of experts strengthens every decision. Growth shows up best when grounded in humility and a true story, with the range to show different sides while staying rooted in who one is.

1. Pivot when it is not working

If the play is broken, change it. Test, learn, and come back when timing is better. Smart changes protect cash, cut opportunity costs, and speed learning cycles toward product-market fit.

“If this [stuff] ain't working, you gotta pivot. You know what I mean? You make a pivot and come back to it. It may not be the right time, but don't be afraid to pivot. Don't be afraid to try new things. You guys are so young. The world... It’s like you're coming into the world as the world is opening this door. So, you know, don't be afraid to bust moves, right? Don't be afraid to switch it up a little bit.”

2. Pair instinct with research

Gut checks land best when supported by data and expert voices. Someone who is in tune with themselves reduces blind spots, improves timing, and raises the odds of making the right bet.

“You really want to have your instinct do your research. Have the right people around and have the right people involved in what you're doing. And so, I never really invest without having my team and intelligent people around.”

3. Stay grounded and own your story

Range and humility can coexist. Authenticity builds trust, keeps brand coherent across channels, and sustains leadership under pressure.

“Showing people that you can be different variations of yourself and it's okay and right. Embracing who you are and accepting who you are. And then, you know, being humble – stay humble. I think that's the most important thing.”

Janell Stephens’ founder gems

Growth happens on schedule, not on cue. The founder and CEO of Camille Rose focuses on pacing out the journey, knowing the numbers, from unit costs to payroll, and building with community insight at the center. Listening to real needs, then translating them into products, turns feedback into momentum. The north star stays the same: Solve concrete problems, not passing trends, and disruption follows.

1. Grow at your pace, not someone else’s

Do not rush your journey. Accept the path you are on and keep building. Sustainable growth prevents burnout, protects quality, and builds systems that can actually scale.

“My biggest lesson I would say is to be okay with your growth level. Honestly, it's been a lot of times where I was kind of down on myself because I wasn't growing as fast as others. But I think that when you accept your path, when you know that God put you on this journey, you're okay with that growth.”

2. Know your numbers cold

Clarity on costs and operations fuels smarter decisions at every stage — pricing, hiring, inventory, and cash flow -- so the business does not run out of runway.

“When starting your business, it’s so very important to earn your foundation and build your empire. Know every aspect about your business -- how much your bottles cost, how much your tops cost, how much your labels cost. If you need to hire an employee.”

3. Let your community co-create the product

Listening converts feedback into relevance, reduces wasted spending, and turns buyers into advocates.

“Community is your best partner. Don't be afraid to lean on your community. Lean on your friends. If you utilize social media, listen to their needs. Pay attention to the emails that you're getting. Pay attention to what they're asking you for. [At] Camille Rose, I did just that. If people were asking me for a certain product, [I] took it upon myself to embrace their questions and make that product for them, knowing that it's not just going to help me. It's not just going to help one person, but it's going to help many people.”

4. Chase problems, not trends

Lasting brands solve pain points instead of chasing what is popular. Solving real pain creates defensible value and staying power beyond whatever is cool this quarter.

“Chase problems never chase trends. Stay true to yourself and be a disrupter.”