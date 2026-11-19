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For decades, historically Black colleges and universities have been doing the necessary work of supporting young Black entrepreneurs around the country in a real way. That means providing educational opportunities, programs, resources, and access to capital. As Season 6 of “Bet on Black,” powered by Target, dives into the weeds with six student founders competing for a $500,000 growth fund, the gifted visionaries are gaining invaluable skills, experience and connections along the way. That said, it’s only right to highlight the six HBCUs also supporting them.

But our contestants (Justin Pruitt, Eden Wilson, Heaven Rowell, Darian Crisp, Kuan Jackson, and Prevailer Nchekwube) aren’t the only ones who can make their entrepreneurial dreams come true. Maybe that ingenious idea you have that keeps you up at night is possible after all?

In no particular order, check out some programs and centers below that can help you learn everything you need to go into business for yourself. Plus, watch the latest season of “Bet on Black” here.

1. Clark Atlanta University

If you’re planning to attend school in the Atlanta University Center (AUC) and have some interest in going into business for yourself, we’ve got you covered with several different options on this list. The Robert H. “Bob” Bell Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurial Development at Clark Atlanta is focused on fostering an environment of innovation to build students’ entrepreneurial skills and prepare them for the real world.

From modern activities like 3D printing and gaming to fashion entrepreneurship and pitch competitions, there are no limits at CAU, especially with support from the CIED Innovation Lab. Get more information here.

2. Fayetteville State University

Choosing to embark on a concentration in entrepreneurship at FSU means being prepared for the fundamentals first and foremost. As the North Carolina institution works on becoming a national hub for minority leaders everywhere through its Entrepreneurship Initiative, students can focus on marketing, management, accounting and more. From coming up with business concepts to launching your own company, FSU has the support you need from the ground up.

Learn more here.

3. Grambling State University

The Thomas and Joyce Moorehead College of Business and Entrepreneurship (COBE) at Grambling State University has one mission: to make sure you are “career-ready.” Open to students of all backgrounds and experience, the COBE maintains core values like engagement, innovation, and fostering inclusivity. Accounting, computer information systems, and marketing are just a few of the majors that are offered at the beloved Louisiana HBCU.

Head over to GSU here for more information on the COBE, and check out the entrepreneurs in residence to see the exceptional work that’s being done there.

4. Spelman College

Spelman’s entrepreneurship program is yet another all-encompassing initiative that we’re excited to tell you about. Spelpreneur, the institution's co-curricular program under the Center for Black Entrepreneurship (CBE), is all about empowering students to create and embrace great opportunities while fostering an entrepreneurial mindset and skill set.

Through Spelpreneur, Spelman is giving students what they need to launch fulfilling ventures, make change for their communities, and create inventive businesses.

If that sounds like your style, click here to get more information.

5. Morehouse College

As noted on its website, the Morehouse Innovation & Entrepreneurship Center has been a launching pad for business excellence for more than 20 years. Not only is the renowned HBCU giving students a place to grow and learn as entrepreneurs, it’s also supporting future leaders with resources to scale their businesses and access capital. The Atlanta center boasts more than $49 million in capital access and over $399 million in revenue growth over the past two decades, empowering Black businesses and communities in a tangible way.

Learn more about some of the specific programs that work in tandem with the center here to get started.

6. Howard University

Last, but certainly not least, one of the most prestigious HBCUs, Howard University, has the PNC National Center for Entrepreneurship in Washington, D.C. HU describes it as a “national consortium and resource hub” that not only enhances entrepreneurial education but also empowers entrepreneurs nationwide. From the programs you need to be successful in business to events, capital, and a host of other resources, HU is taking its commitment a step further by bringing several regional hubs together to coordinate with other HBCUs and communities. Plus, from supply chain management to small business development, Howard has a center for it all.

See more here.