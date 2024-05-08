Image Image Credit Robyn Beck/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ben Crump Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Ben Crump, the attorney representing the family of Senior Airman Roger Fortson, raised concerns that police officers may have entered the wrong apartment when they fatally shot the special operations officer in his home. Fortson, who was Black, was said to have been alone in his apartment last Friday (May 3) when officers responded to a reported disturbance in the building.

As reported by Military.com on Wednesday (May 8), Crump stated that Fortson wasn't causing any disturbance and was on a FaceTime call when he heard a knock on his door. After receiving no response to his inquiry and seeing no one through the peephole, Fortson reportedly grabbed his legally owned gun for protection. As he returned to his living room, police burst into the apartment and fired at him six times, per the publication. According to a witness, Fortson uttered, "I can't breathe" after being shot. He later succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office did not immediately comment on the attorney's claims. This incident also came amid previous scrutiny of the department -- one of its deputies resigned following a separate internal investigation involving a discharged weapon.

Fortson was described by loved ones as an honors graduate with no criminal record. He joined the Air Force in 2019 as part of a group that flies AC-130J Ghostrider gunships.

Sheriff Eric Aden expressed sadness over the incident and called for a thorough investigation. "The State Attorney's Office will also conduct an independent review," he confirmed. "At this time, we humbly ask for our community's patience as we work to understand the facts that resulted in this tragic event." An unnamed deputy involved in the shooting was placed on paid administrative leave.

Crump emphasized the need for transparency in the investigation and urged authorities to release body camera footage. "His family and the public deserve to know what occurred in the moments leading up to this tragedy," the attorney said. He also called for a correction of any misinformation regarding Fortson's actions leading up to the shooting and emphasized the wrongful entry into the airman's home.