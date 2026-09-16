Image Image Credit HIROKO MASUIKE / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Former US first lady Michelle Obama and former president Barack Obama attend the 25th anniversary commemoration of the September 11, 2001 attacks at the National September 11 Memorial in New York on September 11, 2026. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Sunny, the Obamas’ Portuguese Water Dog and former White House dog, died after 13 years with the family.

The Obama family announced Sunny’s death on Sept. 16, 2026.

Bo, the Obamas’ other former White House dog, died in 2021.

The Obama family is mourning the loss of Sunny, the Portuguese Water Dog who spent 13 years alongside them, including part of their time in the White House.

On Wednesday (Sept. 16), former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama announced Sunny’s death in a joint Instagram post. The family welcomed her in 2013 during Barack’s second term, adding another four-legged member to the White House alongside their first dog, Bo.

“Yesterday, we lost a cherished member of our family,” the statement began. “We got Sunny at the start of our second term in the White House, and all of us — including our first dog, Bo — immediately fell in love. We also had trouble keeping up with her, for Sunny was a force of nature. Athletic and full of boundless energy, she leapt over the hedges on the South Lawn like they weren’t even there, chasing squirrels, birds and anything else that moved. And whereas the way to Bo’s heart usually involved a treat, Sunny was more interested in having us run around with her, roll on the floor with her, or have her belly rubbed for as long as we were willing.”

Sunny's bond with the Obama family

The Obamas also remembered the little quirks that made Sunny uniquely hers, from her attachment to their daughters, Malia and Sasha, to her protectiveness over Bo. “She loved the girls, even if they were pestering her when she was napping. She loved our team, and would often follow them around, helping them on the job,” they added. “She was fiercely protective of Bo, who she rightly sensed wasn’t always as alert and attentive as she was. She had her eccentricities: other than Bo, she preferred people to dogs; she was a loud and sloppy drinker; and despite being a Portuguese Water Dog, she hated getting wet.”

The post continued, “But as far as our family was concerned, she was pretty much perfect, and for thirteen years, she would be by our side — always loyal, always sweet, always ready for adventure, still fiery and gorgeous till the very end of her days. We will miss her terribly, and imagine she’s with her big brother now, making sure he’s okay.”

Bo died in 2021, leaving Sunny as the family’s remaining former White House pup.

Image Image Credit Pete Souza / The White House via Getty Images Image Alt U.S. President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, and daughters Malia (L) and Sasha (R) pose for a family portrait with their pets Bo and Sunny in the Rose Garden of the White House on Easter Sunday, April 5, 2015 in Washington, DC. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Image Image Credit EVA HAMBACH / AFP via Getty Images Image Alt US First Lady Michelle Obama (C) with dog Sunny, daughters Malia (R, with dog Bo) and Sasha (2nd L), welcome the Official White House Christmas Tree to the White House November 29, 2013 in Washington, DC. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

What's next for Barack and Michelle Obama

The loss comes during an otherwise eventful year for the Obamas. In June, the Obama Presidential Center officially opened in Chicago’s Jackson Park, with the family gathering alongside political leaders, entertainers and other notable guests for its dedication. The nearly 20-acre campus includes a museum, community spaces and educational resources centered on civic engagement and leadership.

As reported by REVOLT, Barack is also preparing to host “A Great Book with Barack Obama,” his first Audible podcast, premiering Sept. 24. The six-part series will explore books that have shaped his perspective, including works by James Baldwin and Toni Morrison.