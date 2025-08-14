Image Image Credit Paras Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt B2K performing at the BET Awards Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

B2K performed a new dance routine to Chris Brown’s “It Depends,” previewing their return to the stage.

The choreography reflects their early 2000s style and builds anticipation for the group’s 2026 “Millennium Tour.”

Chris Brown’s latest single features Bryson Tiller and will appear on his forthcoming album.

B2K is giving fans another reason to be excited for their 2026 reunion tour — this time, with a slick new dance routine to Chris Brown’s sultry single, “It Depends.” The performance — shared in a joint post from Omarion, J-Boog, Raz-B, and Lil’ Fizz — sparked immediate buzz as the group and their dancers nailed sharp transitions and smooth footwork, matching the energy of the track, which features Bryson Tiller and samples Usher’s 1997 hit “Nice & Slow.”

“B2K going on tour? IT DEPENDS,” the caption teased, alongside shoutouts to choreographers Roland Tabor, Clifford McGhee, and Ed Moore, plus a full roster of featured dancers. The clip doubled as both a salute to Team Breezy and a nod to the group’s own performance roots.

How B2K became the premier boy band of the early 2000s

Formed just before the turn of the century, B2K (short for Boys of the New Millennium) rose to fame in the early 2000s with hits like “Uh Huh,” “Bump, Bump, Bump,” and “Girlfriend.” Their 2002 debut album topped the R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart, and their follow-up, Pandemonium!, produced their sole Hot 100 No. 1. The group also starred in the 2004 dance film You Got Served before splitting months later.

B2K is prepping first full trek since “The Millennium Tour”

After a 2019 comeback for “The Millennium Tour,” the quartet reunited again at the 2025 BET Awards following years of public tension. In June, they announced plans for a full-scale 2026 tour.

“[The tour] was presented to us, but it was definitely something that we wanted to do that we had talked about and it just came together the right way,” Boog told VIBE. “It’s for the fans, you know what I mean? Of course, we have a ball performing for everybody. The best time is when we on stage together. But yeah, this is for the fans.”

Brown released “It Depends” back in July as the second single from his forthcoming 12th studio album. Co-produced by Nico Baran and RIOTUSA, the track has been making serious waves via the #ItDependsChallenge across social media.