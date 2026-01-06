Image Image Credit Stephanie Augello / Contributor via Getty Images, Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images, and Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt A$AP Rocky poses with the Fashion Icon Award at the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards held at The American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York, New York. Kali Uchis attends the 2025 Billboard Women in Music at YouTube Theater on March 29, 2025 in Inglewood, California. Baby Keem attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The 2026 Governors Ball will feature a mix of headliners and legacy acts in Queens, New York.

Clipse’s set marks a rare live appearance from the influential duo.

A$AP Rocky’s performance aligns with his upcoming album release, adding anticipation to his set.

Governors Ball is returning to Queens, New York, with a lineup led by A$AP Rocky, Baby Keem, and Kali Uchis.

The annual music festival announced its 2026 roster on Tuesday (Jan. 6), confirming a three-day return to Flushing Meadows Corona Park from June 5 to 7. Timed once again with New York Music Month, the festival brings a wide range of global artists for fans to experience this summer.

This year’s bill spans multiple genres with acts set to draw major attention with a mix of legacy names, rising voices, and hometown talent. The weekend kicks off Friday with “Royals” hit singer Lorde and Baby Keem leading night one. Ahead of the headliners, fans can catch sets from Mariah the Scientist, KATSEYE, and additional acts scheduled throughout the day. Keem’s performance is expected to be a major draw, especially as the rapper hasn’t released a full-length project since his debut album, The Melodic Blue, in 2021.

Saturday brings a different energy, with South Korean boy band Stray Kids and Kali Uchis closing out the night. Kali Uchis arrives deep into her Sincerely, era, following a packed touring schedule and continued releases that have kept her momentum strong. The day’s lineup also includes Major Lazer, Ravyn Lenae, Blood Orange, flowerovlove, and more.

Sunday wraps the weekend with what’s shaping up to be one of the most anticipated days of the festival. A$AP Rocky and JENNIE will close out Governors Ball, following performances from Clipse, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist, Khamari, and more. Presale begins Thursday (Jan. 8), from 10 to 11 a.m. ET; public on-sale immediately after.

A$AP Rocky’s Governors Ball return comes full circle

This festival appearance marks a return to familiar territory for Rocky. He previously headlined Governors Ball in 2021, delivering a hometown set that underscored his deep ties to New York City. This time around, his return comes with new music firmly in motion.

The Harlem rapper is gearing up to release his long-awaited album Don’t Be Dumb on Jan. 16, 2026. On Monday (Jan. 5), Rocky released the project’s first single, “Punk Rocky.” The track leans into a more punk-inspired sound, offering an early glimpse into the creative direction behind the album. The track is accompanied by a surreal video starring Winona Ryder, with cameos from Danny Elfman, Thundercat, and A$AP Nast.

With this new album arriving ahead of the summer, Rocky’s Governors Ball set lands at a pivotal moment in his 2026 rollout.