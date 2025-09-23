Image Image Credit Frazer Harrison/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt BlocBoy JB, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Moneybagg Yo, Yo Gotti, and Mozzy attend a CMG Press Conference in Los Angeles Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Since Yo Gotti founded Collective Music Group (CMG), the Memphis imprint has grown into one of Hip Hop’s most powerful labels. What began with Gotti’s own I Am release and the Chapter One compilation has evolved into a full-scale movement, backed by lucrative distribution deals and a roster stacked with talent from across the country.

Early signees helped lay the foundation, giving the label its first wave of momentum and establishing CMG as more than just a home for Yo Gotti’s own music. As the years went on, the roster grew to include voices that carried Memphis culture onto national stages and attracted talent from other regions.

Through Gotti’s business acumen, CMG has expanded its reach pretty far, making headlines with signings that reflect the label’s versatility and ambition. From breakout rappers to rising R&B stars, the collective bridged regions and genres under the leadership of Gotti and his team, solidifying its place as a powerhouse in today’s Hip Hop landscape.

Here’s a look at the artists who have been signed to CMG throughout its storied existence.

1. Yo Gotti

Can’t speak on CMG talent without mentioning the boss. Gotti balanced his own success with building the entity, which gave him creative control and leverage for albums like I Am and CM10: Free Game. His roster’s growth extended his influence, ensuring his legacy as both a charting artist and respected label head.

2. Blac Youngsta

Blac Youngsta joined CMG after his breakout single “Heavy” caught Yo Gotti’s attention. He went on to score hits like “Booty” and “Hip Hopper,” while establishing his Heavy Camp imprint under the label. His presence strengthened CMG’s Memphis identity and expanded its mainstream visibility.

3. Moneybagg Yo

Moneybagg Yo signed with CMG fairly early in the label’s existence, which eventually brought South Memphis vibes to a wider stage. His chart-topping album, A Gangsta’s Pain, and breakout single “Wockesha” confirmed his star power. In return, his success elevated CMG’s profile nationally, showing the label’s ability to develop mainstream hitmakers.

4. BlocBoy JB

Before aligning himself with CMG, Memphis rapper BlocBoy JB exploded with his Drake-assisted hit “Look Alive,” which peaked at No. 5 on the Hot 100. Known for popularizing the viral “shoot” dance, his momentum added another wave of visibility to Yo Gotti’s label and Memphis rap culture.

5. 42 Dugg

Detroit rapper 42 Dugg joined CMG through a joint venture with Lil Baby’s 4PF and Interscope. His whistle-tagged style and hits like “We Paid” and “4 Da Gang” made him a breakout voice, expanding CMG’s reach beyond Memphis and spotlighting its ability to nurture nationwide stars.

6. Snootie Wild

Snootie Wild was among CMG’s earliest signees, breaking out with his single “Yayo.” His EP, Go Mode, produced “Made Me,” his highest-charting hit, and he contributed to the Chapter One compilation. Though his life was tragically cut short, his impact helped establish CMG’s foundation.

7. 10Percent

Memphis native 10Percent earned his CMG deal after winning Yo Gotti’s viral “Dolla Fo’ Dolla” challenge. A trained recording engineer, he turned his technical skills and sharp pen into momentum, debuting with “Out the Blue” and proving he could stand alongside CMG’s heavyweight roster.

8. Big Boogie

Louisiana-born and Memphis-raised, Big Boogie joined CMG and quickly proved himself with his breakout project Underrated and the hit “Pop Out.” Known for his commanding delivery and charisma, he’s expanded his profile through collaborations with Yo Gotti and Moneybagg Yo, and projects like Definition of Big Dude.

9. EST Gee

He was already making noise, but when Louisville’s EST Gee joined CMG, he quickly cemented himself as one of rap’s grittiest voices. One project, Bigger Than Life or Death, peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 and spawned hits like “Lick Back.” Collaborations with Lil Baby and CMG peers further elevated his nationwide profile.

10. Mozzy

Sacramento’s Mozzy brought West Coast flair to CMG when he signed to the dynasty imprint. Already respected for projects like Bladadah and Beyond Bulletproof, he made waves with Survivor’s Guilt under the CMG/Interscope umbrella.

11. Lil Poppa

Jacksonville’s Lil Poppa marked yet another CMG push beyond Memphis. Known for projects like Blessed, I Guess and his Under Investigation mixtape series, he linked with Yo Gotti on “H Spot” and the CMG posse cut “Big League,” further cementing his place on the national stage.

12. Lehla Samia

Lehla Samia became the first R&B and female signee under CMG, riding viral success on TikTok and Instagram. Hailing from New Castle, Delaware, she drew attention for her covers before releasing her own visuals like “Call on Me.” Her signing marked CMG’s genre expansion.

12. GloRilla

Memphis rapper GloRilla skyrocketed with her breakout single “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” leading Yo Gotti to sign her to CMG shortly after. She quickly followed with the Cardi B-assisted “Tomorrow 2,” Grammy recognition, and her debut album Glorious, proving herself one of CMG’s biggest breakout stars.

13. Zillionaire Doe

Dallas rapper Zillionaire Doe signed with CMG after building a loyal following with viral street anthems and notable mixtapes. He almost immediately hit the ground running with D Boi Dreams before following up with Mr. 14 Months.