Image Image Credit REVOLT Image Alt REVOLT’s call for artists to submit for 2025’s Art Fair at Art Basel Miami Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Submissions are open for Black digital artists to participate in REVOLT’s 2025 Art Fair during Art Basel Miami Beach.

The event will feature immersive installations, curated soundscapes, and a closing celebration at REVOLT House.

Programming includes AI-driven exhibits, QR-coded audio experiences, and interactive digital art walls.

REVOLT has opened submissions for digital artists to participate in the REVOLT Art Fair at Art Basel Miami, which takes place Dec. 2 to 6 at Ice Palace Studios in Miami, Florida. The open call accepts original digital works for review, and selected pieces will be displayed on screens throughout the venue during the five-day program. The submission deadline is Oct. 28; those interested in submitting an application can do so here.

The 2025 schedule includes a VIP opening night for invited guests, partners, and press on day one; an artist showcase and public walkthrough on day two; immersive public programming that runs from day three to day five; and the REVOLT House closing celebration on the final evening. Opening night will also feature private walkthroughs and early access to installations.

Planned exhibits include The Mirror of Possibility, an AI-driven interactive experience, and The Listening Experience, which uses QR-coded audio notes to connect artists and visitors. Additional programming includes curated galleries, guided tours, and content capture activations.

The Art Fair floor will showcase over 60 contemporary digital works presented with curated soundscapes and storytelling elements. The REVOLT House event, curated by the company's extensive DJ network, will integrate LED visuals and live content capture. A real-time digital art wall will stream pre-selected social submissions during the party experience.

REVOLT and PRIZM’s 2024 Art Basel collaboration

The 2024 edition of the Art Fair — produced in partnership with PRIZM — welcomed more than 5,000 in-person attendees and generated millions of art impressions. Collaborators that year included Tim and Port, Tonal Wireless, and Philo. The showcase, themed “Architecture of Liberation,” featured over 60 galleries and expanded the event’s reach to new audiences throughout Art Basel week.

PRIZM founder Mikhaile Solomon previously expressed how the collaborative effort brought “an audience that is young and looking for interesting things to do and get involved in.” “We can also continue and sustainably provide that level of care to our artists,” she added.