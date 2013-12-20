Image Image Credit SDI Productions via Getty Images Image Alt Black woman with kid Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

THE CLAIM: The majority of people on welfare assistance are Black. “Welfare queens” exist and they constantly take advantage of government social support programs.

OUR RATING: False

As it stands, the United States government spends over $1 trillion on social safety net programs. This includes everything from child nutrition to housing assistance. Of these programs, welfare assistance accounts for an estimated $15 billion. Requesting government help is not limited to one type of group or people. But stereotypes linking Black people to welfare assistance or fraud remain entrenched in popular discourse. Economic disparities exist between racial groups and also within different demographics like age or gender. For Black people, every generation’s experience in political and technological advancement has been paired with the ongoing drumbeat of discrimination in employment, education, and housing.

The majority of those who receive government assistance in the U.S. are not Black. Using research from the Urban Institute (gathering data from 59 million people), the graph below presents the largest percentage of welfare recipients in 2019. The majority of recipients were white (43 percent), followed by Hispanic (26 percent), and Black (23 percent). These figures fall in line with population demographics and debunk the misconception that welfare programs are predominantly associated with the Black community.

Even with consistent data, the association between Black people and welfare has remained prevalent, especially the “welfare queen” myth. The phrase is meant to depict a Black woman exploiting the welfare system for personal gain. The welfare queen only has more children in order to gain social benefits. First coined in the 1970s with the media’s coverage of the Linda Taylor case, and popularized during Ronald Reagan’s 1976 presidential campaign, the narrative has stigmatized Black women for attempting to access the same type of social programs as other racial groups. Taylor was a singular case; she was convicted in 1977 for assuming multiple identities and committing welfare fraud. She was also suspected of kidnapping, and possibly having mental health issues. Her case was excessively discussed in mainstream media. The Chicago Tribune first came up with the name “welfare queen.”

Even if they do not receive government assistance, the pressure for Black women to perform and prove otherwise still remains.

Across the U.S., welfare assistance (also known as the TANF program after 1996) has different requirements. The idea that a large community of Black individuals like the mythical welfare queen are somehow gaming a federal program inherently designed to be temporary -- The TANF grant has a five-year lifetime limit to families with an adult recipient -- just does not add up simply because of the limitations involved.

The TANF federal grant is given to states to run their own welfare programs, with strict conditions. As a recipient, if you don’t adhere to the requirements in your state, you will not be able to participate in the program. No matter your background, it would be very difficult to take advantage or repeatedly commit welfare fraud if you are already tasked with work requirements, maintaining documentation, and have a time limit in the program. Research consistently shows that the majority of welfare recipients are not engaged in fraudulent activities or living a life of luxury at the expense of taxpayers. The vast majority of individuals relying on government assistance, no matter their ethnic/racial background, do so out of necessity, facing economic hardships, unemployment, or other challenging circumstances. For Black people, stereotyping all female welfare recipients based on the ghost of Linda Taylor and her exaggerated portrayal in the media, is both unjust and counterproductive.

Starting in 2006, efforts to repeal family cap regulations associated with receiving welfare benefits have taken place in over 20 states. Family cap rules are linked to the belief of welfare queens existing. Their purpose is to stop mothers from receiving additional income support after giving birth to more children while still on assistance. Former state Senator Holly Mitchell (D) who led efforts in California, has called the policy “racist, classist, and sexist.” Also stating in 2016, “This notion of people who were quote, unquote ‘milking’ the system is ridiculous… I don’t know a woman — and I don’t think she exists — who would have a baby for the sole purpose of having another $130 a month. That makes no sense.”

The stereotype linking Black individuals to welfare has clear historical roots. Systemic racism and discrimination prevented Black people from accumulating wealth, limiting their economic opportunities. Discriminatory practices such as redlining, segregation and unequal access to education further amplified economic disparities within the Black community. The welfare queen stereotype has significant consequences for public policy and the way society views those in need of government assistance. The perpetuation of this myth can lead to the erosion of solid support networks and contribute to the implementation of punitive policies that disproportionately affect marginalized communities. By fostering negative perceptions of Black welfare recipients, the stereotype promotes the belief that the majority of Black people are on welfare or receive social assistance. These misconceptions routinely impact welfare reform, and hinders the development of compassionate and effective social policies aimed at addressing poverty and inequality or slavery through reparations.

Despite adversities, in the tapestry of human achievement, Black women have emerged as powerful leaders and influencers. From academia to entrepreneurship, the arts to politics, Black women continue to dethrone stereotypes like the welfare queen and thrive. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (2022), out of all adult women, Black women currently have the highest rate of participation in the labor force.

In recent years, Black women have also outpaced their male counterparts in college enrollment. Amongst all Black students, The National Center for Education Statistics reports Black women earn about 64 percent of bachelor’s degrees, 71.5 percent of master’s degrees and 65.9 percent of doctoral (including medical, and dental) degrees. Education has been a cornerstone for the success of Black women. The persistent pursuit of knowledge has empowered Black women to overcome historical barriers, challenge societal expectations and hit career targets that put them in different tax brackets, achieving the complete opposite of what has been expected of them.