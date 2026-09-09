Image Image Credit Picture Alliance/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt The iPhone Duo, Apple's first foldable phone, is on display at one of the company's product launch events Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Apple unveiled its first foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo, on Wednesday (Sept. 9).

The device starts at $1,999 for 256GB and features 5.4-inch and 7.6-inch displays.

Preorders begin Oct. 16 ahead of the Oct. 23 release, with early reactions focused heavily on price.

Apple finally unveiled its first foldable phone, and social media users are already trying to decide how much they want one and what they are willing to pay for it.

Led by newly minted CEO John Ternus, the tech giant unveiled the iPhone Duo during the company’s “Surprise and Shine” event on Wednesday (Sept. 9), using Apple’s familiar “one more thing” setup as part of the introduction. The book-style device features a 5.4-inch outer display that opens into a 7.6-inch inner screen, along with Split View multitasking and Apple Pencil support. It starts at $1,999 for 256GB, with preorders opening Oct. 16 ahead of an Oct. 23 release.

That combination of a new form factor and four-figure starting price gave X users plenty to discuss. “What is the difference between this iPhone Duo and an iPad mini?” one person asked, while somebody else was already imagining the possibilities: “Gaming on iPhone Duo will be mad, tho.”

For some Apple fans, the bigger problem might be choosing between the company’s newest options. “I don’t know, the Duo or iPhone 18 Pro?? Umm...,” one user admitted. Another appeared sold on the foldable concept altogether, declaring, “iPhone Duo Me Now!”

Naturally, the price became part of the conversation. “I know y'all can't be surprised the iPhone Duo is $2K, what makes you think a new iPhone would be reasonably priced?” one post read. Another user offered a slightly different form of financial responsibility: “Adulthood is realizing I don't need the iPhone Duo, and in fact would likely drop it within the first 3 days of owning it.”

The long-awaited device even got pulled into gaming’s most enduring countdown. “We got the iPhone Duo before GTA VI,” one user joked.

Others were already arguing that Apple’s approach to software could give the Duo an advantage against established foldable competitors. One X user pointed to the company’s app optimization as a potential reason the phone could stand out from Android-based alternatives.

Samsung couldn’t resist trolling Apple over the iPhone Duo

Apple’s foldable debut also caught the attention of one of its biggest rivals. Samsung, whose Galaxy Z Fold line helped establish the modern foldable-phone market, responded to the announcement with a brief jab. “So far, so same,” the company posted alongside the hashtag #ItsTimeToSwitch.

Samsung has considerably more history in the category. The company released its original Galaxy Fold in 2019, years before Apple officially entered the proverbial arena with the Duo.

Check out some other reactions to Apple's big unveiling below.